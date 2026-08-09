Ending today, Fanatics discounts a wide range of officially-licensed Nike jerseys covering multiple teams and sports. We've pictured the Nike Men's Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers Alternate Game Jersey for $64.99 ($65 off). Orders over $39 receive free shipping via promo code "SCHOOL". Shop Now at Fanatics
This sale covers multipacks of men's and women's summer basics, including performance tees, cargo shorts, tanks, and polos. Some items carry high discounts, such as the 5-pack men's training shorts with dual trim at $35, marked 47% off. Spend $40 in the sale and Woot knocks an extra $5 off at checkout, no code required. This deal ends August 12 at 12:58 AM ET. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Multipacks of men's and women's shorts, tees, tanks, and polos
- Includes moisture-wicking and performance active wear
- Cargo, chino, mesh, and lounge shorts styles available
- Prices range from about $15 to $40 per pack
- Extra $5 off orders of $40 or more, no coupon needed
As part of Dick's Sporting Goods 2-Day Flash Sale, The North Face jackets, sweatshirts, accessories, and more are discounted by as much as 88%. Most of the highest discounts are on women's and kids' clothing in limited sizes, but men's deals are available, too, including The North Face Men's Evolution Half Dome Short Sleeve T-Shirt at $14.23 and The North Face Men's Ceptor Bib at $189.73, down from $425. Shipping is free over $49 and the deals all end on August 1. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Jackets, hoodies, and fleece for men, women, and kids
- Snow pants and insulated winter gear included
- Accessories like beanies, mittens, and lumbar packs on sale
- Footwear including slippers included in the markdowns
Get deals on Nike apparel and fan gear in this clearance sale at Fanatics. Nike items are marked an extra 20% off using promo code "SCHOOL", for combined savings of up to 70% off. Shipping is free on orders of $39 or more. Deal ends August 15. Shop Now at Fanatics
Scheels has marked down a wide range of Nike gear, from running shoes to football cleats to apparel. Standouts include the Women's Nike Zoom HyperAce 2 Volleyball Shoes at $50, down from $150, and the Men's Nike Diamond Turf 93 TD Molded Football Cleats at $89.99, down from $230. Popular sneakers like the Air Max 270 and Air Max 90 are also discounted across men's, women's, and kids' sizes. Free shipping applies at $75. Shop Now at Scheels
- Running shoes such as the Nike Pegasus 41 and Vomero 18
- Sneakers including the Air Max 270, Air Max 90, and Dunk Low
- Football and soccer cleats for men and kids
- Men's, women's, and kids' apparel including joggers and shorts
- Training socks and other accessories included in the sale
Fanatics is discounting a wide range of NCAA college merchandise from scores of teams, including jerseys, hoodies, and apparel for football, basketball, and baseball fans. The sale spans multiple sports and collections, from game jerseys to gift boxes, making it a broad option for fans looking to save on officially licensed team gear. We've pictured the Clemson Tigers Nike 2024 Early Season Coaches Sideline Dri-FIT Polo for $37 ($38 off). Get free shipping over $39 via the promo code "SCHOOL". This deal ends August 15. Shop Now at Fanatics
- Officially licensed college merchandise
- Includes apparel, jerseys, and accessories
- Covers college football, basketball, and baseball gear
- Includes hoodies and gift boxes
Fanatics has thousands of autographed items on offer, including WWE photographs, signed footballs and baseballs, jerseys, and memorabilia from other major sports. Prices range widely, from an $9.99 clearance photograph of Santos Escobar to a $15,000 framed collage of U.S. Presidents and First Ladies autographs. Several clearance pieces, like a Brady Tkachuk autographed mini helmet at $40 down from $100, offer notable markdowns. All orders over $39 ship free with the coupon "SCHOOL", too. That code expires on August 15. Shop Now at Fanatics
- Autographed photographs, jerseys, footballs, and mini helmets across WWE, NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL
- Signed items from stars like Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley, and Nick Kurtz
- Framing options available on select photographs
- Clearance items marked down from original prices
During their Back to School sale, Fanatics has thousands of hats, caps, and visors on sale up to 74% off. Promo code "SCHOOL" can get 20% off select styles and free shipping with orders of $39 or more. Some exclusions may apply. The coupon code expires August 15. Shop Now at Fanatics
- Includes Nike caps and bucket hats
- Officially licensed team merchandise
- Multiple styles and team logos available
- Clearance and sale pricing across the Nike hat selection
Fanatics is offering discounts across a wide range of NFL merchandise, including jerseys, apparel, and accessories for various teams. Use promo code "SCHOOL" to knock 25% off many of the items here. The sale spans everyday fan gear as well as collectible items, making it a broad clearance event rather than a single-category markdown. Shop Now at Fanatics
- Includes NFL jerseys, apparel, and accessories
- Officially licensed NFL merchandise
- Covers items across multiple NFL teams
- Includes collectible NFL gear
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