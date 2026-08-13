Nike’s Back to School Sale includes shoes, hoodies, joggers, jackets, and more for men, women, and kids. Use promo code “DAYONE” to take an extra 25% off eligible styles, including some items already on sale, like the Nike Dri-FIT One Biker Shorts for $22.97, down from $45 before code. The sale also includes select Dunk Low, Air Force 1, and Air Max Plus styles. Nike members get free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The coupon expires August 15. Shop Now at Nike
- Extra 25% off with promo code "DAYONE"
- Includes shoes, hoodies, joggers, and sports bras
- Styles for men, women, and kids
- Includes best sellers like the Nike Air Max Plus and Nike Dunk Low
- Discounts already applied to some items before the extra 25% off
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Expires 8/15/2026
Published 48 min ago
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Popularity: 4/5
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With promo code "DAYONE", these Nike Promina walking shoes drop to $32, down from $65 at Nike. The shoe's tall foam midsole and rocker outsole are designed for extra cushioning, and it's available in regular and extra wide fit. Shipping is free for Nike members on orders of $50 or more. (It's free to join.) Buy Now at Nike
- Tall foam midsole for extra cushioning
- Grooved rocker outsole for a smooth walking motion
- Made with at least 20% recycled content by weight
- Available in regular and extra wide fit
As part of Nike's Back to School Sale, you'll find deals on a large selection of Nike men's shoes. Even better, use promo code "DAYONE" to get an extra 25% off your order. Shipping is free for Nike members on orders of $50 or more. Coupon expires August 15. Shop Now at Nike
An extra 25% off with promo code "DAYONE" can be applied to drop the price to $67. That makes for a total savings of $43 off. Most of styles are going for the full $110. Buy Now at Nike
- Open-hole mesh upper for breathability
- Cushlon 3.0 foam cushioning with increased stack height vs. the Winflo 11
- Widened toe box for a roomier forefoot fit
At Nike, you'll find deals on a large selection of men's slides. Even better, use promo code "DAYONE" to get an extra 25% off your order, dropping the starting price to $21.73. Shipping is free on orders of $50 or more for Nike members. Deal ends August 15. Buy Now at Nike