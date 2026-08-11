Use promo code "SSF72923" to get $65 off this Next Level Racing GTLite cockpit at Newegg. It's the best price we could find by $24. The frame is made from laser-cut, robot-welded carbon steel and supports users up to 330 lbs, with adjustable wheel, pedal, and seat positions to fit different racers. Its folding design allows it to be stored away or moved between rooms when not in use. Buy Now at Newegg