At Target, this Nespresso Vertuo Next by Breville is $133. It's a $57 savings. It brews coffee in 5, 8, and 18 oz. sizes as well as single and double espresso, and its 5.5" wide body is designed to take up less counter space. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Target
- Brews 5, 8, & 18 oz. coffee sizes, plus single & double espresso
- Only 5.5" wide for a compact footprint
- Uses Centrifusion brewing technology to read each capsule
- Made partially with recycled materials
- Compatible exclusively with Nespresso Vertuo capsules
- Includes a complimentary starter capsule set
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Seattle Coffee Gear's flash sale spans espresso machines and bundles from brands like Ascaso, Rocket, Rancilio, and Philips. Refurbished Philips superautomatic machines start under $300, while bundles pairing machines with grinders run into the thousands, such as the Rocket Espresso Cinquantotto Mignon XL Bundle at $3,959. Shoppers can choose between new machines, refurbished units, and multi-item bundles across a wide price range. Shop Now at Seattle Coffee
- Espresso machines from brands like Ascaso, Rancilio, Rocket, Diletta, and Philips
- Includes refurbished and B-Class refurbished espresso machines at reduced prices
- Several espresso machine and grinder bundles included
- Superautomatic, semi-automatic, and manual espresso machines available
- Prices range from under $300 to over $4,000
The Brand Outlet on eBay is offering an extra 20% off select Ninja items with promo code "BRANDS20". The selection is mostly certified refurbished, spanning air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, and multi-cookers, such as the Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker PRO Multi-Cooker at $80 or the Ninja CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream Maker at $156. Several Ninja Blast Max Cordless Blenders are also included, along with a few new, non-refurbished accessories like Ninja Woodfire pellets. This deal ends August 16. Shop Now at eBay
This Cuisinart toaster oven broiler has dropped by another $24 since we last listed it in May. You'd pay $59 for it still at Home Depot. The toaster oven has 1,800W of power and fits up to six slices of toast or an 11" pizza, with a nonstick interior and cool-touch handle for easy cleanup. Shipping is free, too. Buy Now at Walmart
- 1800 watts of power
- Stainless steel construction with a silver finish
- Fits up to 6 slices of toast or an 11" pizza
- Cool-touch handle and slide-out rack
- Nonstick, easy-clean interior
- Weighs 15.5 lb.
Walmart offers the Frigidaire Gallery Touchscreen Nugget Ice Maker for $104.40. That's a $73 low and its best-ever price. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- Produces up to 33 lbs. of nugget ice per day
- First batch of ice ready in 10-15 minutes
- Touchscreen control panel
- Auto self-cleaning function
- Includes ice scoop and drip tray
This Mondawe steel storage shed is $569.99, down from $1,054.37. You'd pay $729 elsewhere. It includes lockable doors and windows, plus a steel frame designed to hold up against wind and rain. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Target
- Steel construction built to resist wind, rain, and daily wear
- Large windows let in natural light
- Lockable doors for added security
- A-frame roof design
- Protective film on panels guards against scratches during shipping and setup
This Command Cord Wrap costs just $3.79 at Target. The next best deal we could find elsewhere was a 2-pack at Amazon for over $9, so this is a great price. The cord wrap offers a tool-free way to keep loose cords organized. It holds up to 6' of cord and can be removed cleanly without damaging walls or desks, then reapplied with a refill strip if you rearrange your setup. Shipping is free from Target over $35 or you can pick it up from your local store for free. Buy Now at Target
- No tools required for installation
- Holds cords with a winding capacity of up to 6'
- Sticks to glass, metal, tile, laminate, finished wood, and painted surfaces
- Removes cleanly without leaving residue, holes, or marks
- Reusable with a Command Medium Refill Strip
Target's furniture and home storage sale spans dressers, bookcases, desks, and seating from brands like Threshold, Costway, and VASAGLE. Deals include a Threshold New Bedford accent cabinet at $170, down from $200, and a Costway kids' bookcase at $72.99, down from $145.99. The sale also covers office chairs, side tables, and ottomans, making it useful for shoppers furnishing multiple rooms at once. Shop Now at Target
- Includes storage cabinets, dressers, and bookcases
- Office chairs and desks from brands like Bestier and Pinmoco
- Accent chairs, ottomans, and side tables included
- Kids' furniture such as bookshelves and table sets available
- Options from Threshold, Costway, VASAGLE, and Yaheetech
Target offers the Pokémon Trading Card Game: Mega Zygarde ex Premium Collection for $44.99, its best price. You'd pay around $70 elsewhere. Shipping is free. This item is final sale. Buy Now at Target
- 1 foil promo card featuring Mega Zygarde ex
- 1 oversize lenticular promo card featuring Mega Zygarde ex
- 1 tech sticker featuring Mega Zygarde ex
- 8 Pokémon TCG booster packs
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