This NULAS sourdough kit is $95 off the regular price at Walmart. At $34.99, it also beats Amazon's current price of $59.99 and its 90-day average of $71.60 for the same kit. The set bundles round and oval rattan proofing baskets, a glass starter jar with a built-in thermometer, a silicone bread sling, and scoring and mixing tools into one package. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Walmart
- Includes 52 pieces total for sourdough bread making
- Round and oval rattan proofing baskets included
- Glass sourdough starter jar with built-in thermometer and measurement markings
- Heat-resistant silicone bread sling with long handle for transferring dough
- Includes dough whisk, scrapers, scoring tools, stencils, and a cooling rack
-
Published 32 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
At Walmart, get the Contigo AutoPop 24-oz. Leakproof Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle for $4.80. It's a great deal for a stainless steel water bottle of this size. Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now at Walmart
This Homestyles kitchen island cart has dropped by another $56 since we listed it in May. It's also Amazon's best-ever price. You'd pay $325 for the same one today at Home Depot. Shipping is free, too. It includes a stainless steel top, three drawers, two shelves, and swivel casters for moving it around the kitchen.
Be aware that shipping may be delayed on this for one to two months. Buy Now at Amazon
- Stainless steel top with wood frame construction
- Includes 3 drawers and 2 shelves for storage
- Four swivel casters, including 2 locking casters, for mobility
- Overall dimensions of 18"D x 53.5"W x 36"H
- Supports up to 250 lb.
- Can double as a bar cart or mobile coffee station
This oil sprayer is $2.51, down from $5.03. It works as both a spray bottle and pour bottle, holding 470ml of oil for everyday cooking use. Buy Now at Amazon
- Combines an oil sprayer and pour bottle in one design
- Holds 470ml of oil or cooking liquid
- Suited for everyday kitchen cooking use
Get this mini tumbler for free by applying promo code "FREEMINITUMBLER". Shipping adds around $6, or is free with orders of $50 or more. Shop Now at Whataburger
- Stands about 3" tall
- Holds 3 oz.
- Made with food-grade 304 stainless steel
- Signature orange and white striped design
- Includes a matching mini straw
At Walmart, get this Ozark Trail Adult Rechargeable Light-Up Helmet for $4.43. It's a great deal for an adult light-up bike helmet. It includes a rechargeable LED rear light with 9 modes and a USB-C charging cord, along with 16 vents for airflow and extended rear coverage for added protection. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get this Chaps Men's Knit Blazer for $5.73. It's $24 less than our mention from last month and an extremely strong deal for a men's blazer. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart's Clearance sale spans a wide mix of categories, from solar outdoor lighting and smart watches to patio furniture and small appliances. Standouts include a set of solar-powered security lights down to $33 from $50.00, and a men's smart watch with fitness tracking marked down to $30 from $200. Larger items like patio furniture sets and a mini split air conditioner are also discounted, with some pieces dropping by over $300 off their regular prices. Get free shipping on most orders over $35, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at Walmart
- Deals across electronics, furniture, home goods, and apparel
- Solar-powered outdoor lights marked down to $32.99 from $50.00
- Smart watches with fitness tracking discounted to $29.99 from $199.99
- Patio furniture sets discounted from over $500 to under $300
- Compatible printer ink cartridges and USB flash drives included
Walmart offers the Vizio Quantum VQD65M-08 65" 4K QLED Smart TV for $196.80. Sub-$200 for a 65" TV makes this deal editor's choice. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- 65" QLED display
- Dolby Vision HDR support
- WiFi 6, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2, and Google Cast compatibility
Sign In or Register