Save 75% on MyHeritage DNA and get the bundle deal for free shipping and a 30-day free trial.
MyHeritage DNA's ethnicity breakdown covers 2,114 geographic regions, a more granular regional count than some rival ancestry tests. The included 30-day Complete trial adds access to billions of historical records and family tree tools before the subscription renews at a discounted annual rate. Buy Now at MyHeritage Ltd
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This Pelto Shart Survival Set is $9.99 at Amazon. That's a $4 savings. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes disposable emergency underwear, one-size-fits-most
- Comes with a pre-moistened wet wipe, a sealed hazmat bag, and a survivor sticker
- Packaged in a reusable metal tin measuring 3.4" x 2.4" x 0.7"
- Tin can be reused as a desk organizer, travel kit, or first-aid tin
Meet with a sleep therapist online, and if your concerns are clinically appropriate, complete an FDA-cleared sleep test at home to receive a personalized treatment plan. Your final out-of-pocket cost may vary, but the typical copay is $60. To participate, check your eligibility, submit an application to the digital health program of your choice, and meet online with a sleep specialist to discuss your concerns. Buy Now at Amazon
- Online consultation with a sleep specialist
- FDA-cleared at-home sleep test when clinically appropriate
- Personalized treatment plan, which may include CPAP therapy
- Access to the Dreem health app
- Covered by major insurance providers, with a typical copay of $60
Woot's Nutrition and Wellness Essentials sale covers a wide range of health and personal care items, from vitamins and protein powders to skin care and baby products. Discounts run as high as 62% off, such as Norwegian Formula Hand Cream dropping to $1.99 from $5.24. You'll also find deals on everyday brands like Tylenol, Aquaphor, and Olay mixed in with the supplements and personal care products. This deal ends August 17 at 1:00 AM ET. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Vitamins, supplements, and protein powders included
- Skin care items such as lotions, creams, and moisturizers
- Personal care products including deodorant, shampoo, and oral care
- Baby and kids items like wipes, sunscreen, and shampoo
- Pain relief and health items such as Tylenol and Gas-X
Designed for anyone who needs to keep insulin or other temperature-sensitive medications within a safe range while traveling, this case uses active cooling rather than just insulation. Apply coupon code "D7KA7WNN" for a savings of $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- Maintains 35.6-46.4°F for 26 hours
- Ultra-light 7.7oz pocket-sized design
- TSA-approved ice-free cooling technology
- Leak-proof condensation-free smooth interior
- Universal fit for insulin pens and needles