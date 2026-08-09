Save 75% on MyHeritage DNA and get the bundle deal for free shipping and a 30-day free trial.
MyHeritage DNA's ethnicity breakdown covers 2,114 geographic regions, a more granular regional count than some rival ancestry tests. The included 30-day Complete trial adds access to billions of historical records and family tree tools before the subscription renews at a discounted annual rate. Buy Now at MyHeritage Ltd
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Published 8/9/2026
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Popularity: 3/5
This Pelto Shart Survival Set is $9.99 at Amazon. That's a $4 savings. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes disposable emergency underwear, one-size-fits-most
- Comes with a pre-moistened wet wipe, a sealed hazmat bag, and a survivor sticker
- Packaged in a reusable metal tin measuring 3.4" x 2.4" x 0.7"
- Tin can be reused as a desk organizer, travel kit, or first-aid tin
Meet with a sleep therapist online, and if your concerns are clinically appropriate, complete an FDA-cleared sleep test at home to receive a personalized treatment plan. Your final out-of-pocket cost may vary, but the typical copay is $60. To participate, check your eligibility, submit an application to the digital health program of your choice, and meet online with a sleep specialist to discuss your concerns. Buy Now at Amazon
- Online consultation with a sleep specialist
- FDA-cleared at-home sleep test when clinically appropriate
- Personalized treatment plan, which may include CPAP therapy
- Access to the Dreem health app
- Covered by major insurance providers, with a typical copay of $60
Designed for anyone who needs to keep insulin or other temperature-sensitive medications within a safe range while traveling, this case uses active cooling rather than just insulation. Apply coupon code "D7KA7WNN" for a savings of $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- Maintains 35.6-46.4°F for 26 hours
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At Amazon, clip the on-page coupon to get this Magnetic Eyeglass Repair Tool Kit for $7.19. It's the best deal we could find by $5. It bundles 15 screw types, 10 pairs of nose pads, magnetic screwdrivers, and a tweezer in one portable case. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes 15 assorted eyeglass screw types and 10 pairs of silicone nose pads
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- All tools are stored in a portable plastic case measuring about 5.2" x 3.5" x 0.7"