Mint Mobile is offering every phone plan, including unlimited data, for $15 a month for new customers. The unlimited plan normally costs $40 a month, so locking in a 3, 6, or 12-month term brings notable savings over that regular rate. Lower-data plans like the 6GB and 17GB options are discounted as well, with upfront payments required depending on the term length chosen. Buy Now at Mint Mobile
- Plans available in 3, 6, or 12-month terms
- Data options include 6GB, 17GB, 23GB, or unlimited per month
- Unlimited plan includes up to 20GB of mobile hotspot data
- Coverage on a nationwide 5G/4G LTE network
- Free calling to Mexico, Canada, and the UK
- Upfront payment required: $45 for 3 months, $90 for 6 months, or $180 for 12 months
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Visible is offering $6 off any monthly plan for a full year with promo code "SAVE6", bringing the base Visible plan down to $19 a month. Higher tiers get the same discount, with Visible+ dropping to $29 a month and Visible+ Pro to $39 a month, each adding faster Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband hotspot speeds and more international calling and texting coverage. All plans run on Verizon's network with taxes and fees included and no contracts. Buy Now at Visible
- Visible plan includes unlimited 5G/4G LTE data, talk, and text
- Visible+ plan adds Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband access and faster mobile hotspot speeds
- Visible+ Pro plan includes international calling to 85+ countries and texting to 200+ countries
- All plans run on Verizon's network with no contracts and taxes and fees included
- Mobile hotspot speeds range from 5 Mbps to 15 Mbps depending on plan
Ultra Mobile is offering 30% off select 12-month prepaid plans during its Back to School Savings event. Plans start at $9.10 per month (billed annually) for the 4GB plan, with discounts also available on 8GB, 12GB, 24GB, Unlimited, and Unlimited+ plans. The promotion ends August 30. Shop Now at Ultra Mobile
- 30% off select 12-month prepaid plans
- Plans start at $9.10/month (4GB plan, billed annually)
- Discounted 8GB, 12GB, 24GB, Unlimited, and Unlimited+ plans available
- Unlimited nationwide talk & text
- Unlimited talk & text to 90+ international destinations
- Runs on the T-Mobile 5G network
- Offer ends August 30