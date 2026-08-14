At eBay, use promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8" to get this Milwaukee 1/8"-1/2" Step Drill Bit for $10. It's the best price we could find by $20. Shipping is free. Coupon expires September 1. Buy Now at eBay
- Covers a step range from 1/8" to 1/2"
- Rapid strike tip designed for fast, accurate starts
- Optimized for use with cordless drills at high speed
- Generates less heat during use
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Expires 9/1/2026
Published 37 min ago
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Popularity: 5/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
At Amazon Haul, get this 6-Piece Anti-Slip Drill Bit Set for $2.92. It's the best price we could find by $6. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
This DeWalt tap and drill bit set is $1.45, down from $4.20 at Home Depot. Shipping is free, too. It pairs a black oxide drill bit with a steel tap for creating and repairing internal threads in metal. The tap is made from high-carbon steel, and the drill bit has a patented hardened core designed to resist breakage. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Includes a No. 36 black oxide drill bit and a 6-in. x 32 NC steel tap
- Designed to create and repair internal threads in metal applications
- Made from high-carbon steel for precise threading
- Features a patented hardened core for added strength and longer life
At Amazon Haul, get this 5-Piece 1/4" Rotary Rasp Drill Bit Set for $1.81. It's the best price we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- Set includes 5 rotary rasp drill bits
- 1/4" (6mm) shank size
- Designed for engraving, polishing, and grinding
- Compatible with standard rotary drills
Amazon offers the Craftsman 14-Piece Gold Oxide Drill Bit Set for $9.98. That's $5 under local prices. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- plastic carrying case
- corrosion resistant gold oxide coating
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. Shop Now at eBay
eBay is offering up to 30% off Omega watches, spanning Seamaster, Speedmaster, De Ville, and Constellation lines in both new and pre-owned condition. Prices range widely, from a pre-owned Seamaster Aqua Terra at $2,331 down from $3,885 to a new Seamaster Diver 300M James Bond edition at $10,085 down from $11,300. Every listing carries eBay's Authenticity Guarantee, and most include free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
Use promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10" to drop the price on the Cuisinart Inverter Mirror Microwave to $65.69 for a $34 low. Shipping is free. Deal ends September 1st. Buy Now at eBay
- 1.3 cu. ft. interior capacity
- Inverter technology for consistent cooking power
- Mirror-finish exterior door
This refurbished MacBook Pro is listed at $215.52, down from $1,799.00. It comes with an 8GB and 256GB SSD configuration along with a one-year warranty, and eBay Refurbished items are tested and inspected before sale. Buy Now at eBay
- 3.1GHz Intel Core i5 processor
- 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD storage
- 13.3" display with 2560 x 1600 resolution
- Space Gray finish w/ USB-C connectivity
- Refurbished and rated Good condition
- Includes a one-year warranty
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