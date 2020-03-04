Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $79 under our December mention, which was both a refurb (this one's new) and didn't include the pen, and it's the best price we've seen for a Surface Book with a 256GB SSD. Buy Now at eBay
That's $450 off list when new and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Daily Steals
That's $20 under our mention from last week and the best price we've seen. It's also the lowest price we could find for a refurb unit by $6. Buy Now at eBay
48 laptops and monitors to save on. Shop Now at Lenovo
That's $190 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $800 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
That's $480 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
Save on a variety of items, including disposable gloves, face masks, soap, tissues, and more. Shop Now at eBay
That's half off at $20 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
Save on a small but solid selection of refurbished Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 2DS, and Nintendo 3DS consoles. Shop Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at eBay
That's $21 below our mention from over three weeks ago, $80 off, and the lowest price we could find by $80. Buy Now at eBay
That's $10 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
