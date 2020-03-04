Open Offer in New Tab
Microsoft Surface Book Skylake i5 13.5" Touch Laptop w/ 256GB SSD & Nuvision Pen
$520
free shipping

That's $79 under our December mention, which was both a refurb (this one's new) and didn't include the pen, and it's the best price we've seen for a Surface Book with a 256GB SSD. Buy Now at eBay

Features
  • Intel Core i5-6300U 2.4GHz Skylake dual-core CPU
  • 13.5" 3000x2000 touchscreen display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-Bit
  • Model: SX3-00001
