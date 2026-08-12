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Published 38 min ago
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Walmart offers the Hanes Men's Comfort Fit Ultra Soft Cotton T-Shirt Undershirt 3-Pack in Large for $6.30. That's a $14 low. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Walmart
At Amazon, clip the on-page coupon to get this Hanes Men's Comfortflex Boxers 6-Pack for $13. It's the best price we could find by $14. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon, clip the on-page coupon to get the Hanes Men's Comfortflex Boxers 6-Pack for $13. It's the best price we could find by $14. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Six-pack of men's boxers
- Fabric blend of 75% cotton and 25% polyester
- Moisture-wicking material
- Comfortflex waistband for stretch and comfort
- Medium-weight, medium-stretch fabric
- Regular fit
At Amazon, get the Hanes Men's Total Support Pouch Boxer Briefs 3-Pack for $11. It's the best price we could find by $14. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
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