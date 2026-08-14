Marmot's End of Summer Sale covers jackets, rain shells, fleece, and tents for men, women, and kids, with items up to 40% off. The Men's Waypoint GORE-TEX Rain Jacket is $207, down from $295, while the Vapor 3-Person Tent runs $258, down from $369. Marmot Rewards members receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more, and membership is free. Shop Now at Marmot