Marmot's End of Summer Sale covers jackets, rain shells, fleece, and tents for men, women, and kids, with items up to 40% off. The Men's Waypoint GORE-TEX Rain Jacket is $207, down from $295, while the Vapor 3-Person Tent runs $258, down from $369. Marmot Rewards members receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more, and membership is free. Shop Now at Marmot
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Shop deals on clothing, party supplies, toys, and more in this FIFA clearance sale. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid shipping charges. We've pictured the U.S. Soccer Men's Performance Shirt for $4.99 ($20 off). Shop Now at Walgreens
REI offers the REI Men's Co-op Trailmade Rain Jacket in three colors for $19.83, a $50 savings. It's available in select sizes from M to 3XL. Shipping is free over $60, or you can choose pickup for free at many stores (members will get free shipping outright). Buy Now at REI
At Walmart, get this Chaps Men's Knit Blazer for $5.73. It's $24 less than our mention from last month and an extremely strong deal for a men's blazer. Buy Now at Walmart
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Marmot has launched its End of Summer Sale with savings of up to 40% on apparel and outdoor gear. Shop discounts on jackets, fleeces, hoodies, hiking pants, shorts, backpacks, sleeping bags, tents, and more. Marmot Rewards members receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more, and membership is free. Sale ends August 14. Shop Now at Marmot
- Fleece pullovers, half-zips, and full-zip jackets
- GORE-TEX rain jackets and insulated ski pants
- Down and PrimaLoft insulated vests and jackets
- Flannel shirts and UPF sun-protective tees
- Hoodies and sweater fleece half-zips
Marmot's sale spans jackets, fleece, hoodies, and base layers for men and women, with markdowns reaching about half off. We've pictured the Men's Marmot Mountain Works Hoodie for $32.99 ($32 off). Members get free shipping on all orders, and it's free to join. These offers are valid while supplies last. Shop Now at Marmot
- Includes jackets, fleece pullovers, hoodies, and rain shells for men and women
- Women's Minimalist Pertex 3-in-1 jacket combines a waterproof shell with an insulated liner
- Men's Seeker GORE-TEX C-Knit rain jacket uses a 3-layer waterproof construction
- Women's Refuge Pro Bib features a 3-layer waterproof design for backcountry skiing
- Men's GORE-TEX Mammoth Down Vest included in the sale
- Fleece and knit tops available from around $19 to $60
Marmot's Retro Skier Hoodie is $32.99, down from $65. It comes with a double-layer hood and a cotton and recycled polyester blend for a soft, stretchy feel. Shipping is free for Marmot Rewards members, and it's free to join. Buy Now at Marmot
- Cotton and recycled polyester blend for soft, stretchy comfort
- Screen printed graphic
- Double-layer hood for extra comfort and warmth
- Kangaroo pocket
- Rib-knit cuffs and hem for stretchy comfort
This Marmot flannel shirt is $55, down from $110. It's made from a blend of recycled polyester and viscose and comes backed by Marmot's limited lifetime warranty. Shipping is free for Marmot Rewards members, and it's free to join. Buy Now at Marmot
- Brushed knit flannel construction
- Blend of 100% post-consumer recycled polyester and viscose
- Shirttail hem
- Regular fit
- Long-sleeve button-up style
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