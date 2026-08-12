Blind box collectibles like this one are for the hobbyist who enjoys the randomness of not knowing which figure they'll get. Apply coupon code "PAWS50" for a savings of $9.45. Get free shipping over $49, otherwise it adds $3.90. Buy Now at Funism
- Contains one random Maltese-themed collectible figure
- Stands approximately 3" in height
- Includes unique accessories for each character
Fairfield Collectibles' clearance sale covers diecast cars, trucks, model kits, and accessories across scales from 1:18 to 1:87. Beyond vehicles, the sale also includes Royal Bobbles bobbleheads and remote control construction equipment from New Capable. Shipping rates vary but generally start at $9.99. Shop Now at Fairfield Collectibles
Historic Aviation's Sale & Clearance section brings together discounted items from brands like Hobby Master, King and Country, and Italeri. Save on models, figures, signs, flags, and more. Shipping rates vary. Shop Now at Historic Aviation
LEGO is offering discounts across sets, keychains, mugs, and apparel. Shoppers spending over $40 can also unlock a free Premier Ball gift, while LEGO Insiders spending over $180 get a free Restaurants of the World: Greece set. Orders of $35 or more ship free. Shop Now at LEGO
LEGO's sale spans a wide mix of items beyond building sets, including key chains, plush figures, mugs, and holiday apparel. Discounts go as steep as 70% off, such as the Fennec Shand Key Chain dropping to $1.79 from $5.99. Other items, like Christmas pajamas and Harry Potter plush toys, are marked down between 20% and 40% off. Shipping adds $4.95 or orders of $35 or more ships for free. Shop Now at LEGO
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