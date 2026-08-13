With promo code "BRANDS20", this Makita BL4040F 40V Max XGT battery drops to $164. It's the best deal we could find by $50. The battery is built to run cooler under continuous heavy use, which can help maintain performance during extended jobs. Coupon ends August 16. Buy Now at eBay
- 40V Max XGT lithium-ion battery rated at 4 Ah
- Designed to run up to 32% cooler under continuous heavy load
At Home Depot, this RYOBI ONE+ 18V / 40V Starter Kit is $89, down from $307. It includes an 18V 2Ah battery, a 40V 2Ah battery, and a dual platform Hyper Charger that can charge either battery in 25 minutes. Both batteries work with any RYOBI ONE+ or 40V tool. Home Depot also offers free shipping on this bundle. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Includes one 18V ONE+ 2Ah battery and one 40V 2Ah battery
- Dual platform Hyper Charger works with both 18V and 40V batteries
- Charges the 18V ONE+ 2Ah battery in 25 minutes
- Charges the 40V 2Ah battery in 25 minutes
- Batteries are compatible with any RYOBI ONE+ or 40V tool
Amazon offers the Eveready CR2032 Lithium 3V Battery 10-Pack for $3.01 when you clip the coupon and subscribe. That's its best-ever price. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
CR2032 batteries are the coin cells used in key fobs, watches, glucose monitors, and a wide range of small electronics, so a 16-pack is worth stocking up on. Apply coupon code "4QVDRTD4" for an extra savings of $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- 20% more capacity than standard batteries
- Airtight and liquid-tight leak protection
- Compatible with watches, calculators, and medical devices
- 10% higher energy density for superior performance
Useful for anyone who travels with multiple devices and wants to consolidate charging into a single wall plug, with the foldable prongs making it more pocket-friendly than most 100W chargers. Prime members can apply coupon code "NVLEMW3N" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- 100W ultra-fast charging for laptops
- Maintains constant 100W output for 70 minutes
- Simultaneously charge three devices
- 36% smaller design with foldable pins
- GaN III technology with comprehensive safety protections
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. Shop Now at eBay
eBay is offering up to 30% off Omega watches, spanning Seamaster, Speedmaster, De Ville, and Constellation lines in both new and pre-owned condition. Prices range widely, from a pre-owned Seamaster Aqua Terra at $2,331 down from $3,885 to a new Seamaster Diver 300M James Bond edition at $10,085 down from $11,300. Every listing carries eBay's Authenticity Guarantee, and most include free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
This refurbished MacBook Pro is listed at $215.52, down from $1,799.00. It comes with an 8GB and 256GB SSD configuration along with a one-year warranty, and eBay Refurbished items are tested and inspected before sale. Buy Now at eBay
- 3.1GHz Intel Core i5 processor
- 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD storage
- 13.3" display with 2560 x 1600 resolution
- Space Gray finish w/ USB-C connectivity
- Refurbished and rated Good condition
- Includes a one-year warranty
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. Shop Now at eBay
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