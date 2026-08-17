Walmart offers the Mainstays Westley 5-Shelf Bookcase in three colors. for $58.18. That's an $18 savings. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- Measures 25.83" L x 11.58" W x 72.68" H
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Published 24 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
Crate & Barrel's Furniture Clearance Sale spans sofas, dining tables, beds, and storage pieces, with items like the Soma Accent Chair at $450, down from $999. A Cambria Tufted Upholstered Bed is priced from $1,900, down from up to $2,999, showing discounts across both small accents and larger bedroom furniture. All clearance items are final sale. Shop Now at Crate & Barrel
- Includes sofas, sectionals, and accent chairs
- Dining tables, credenzas, and bedroom furniture included
- Storage pieces and accent tables also on sale
- Final sale, no returns or exchanges
- No promo code required
This JHK electric standing desk is $65.44, down from $171.20. The desktop measures 40" x 24" and the frame is height-adjustable for switching between sitting and standing while working. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Height-adjustable electric standing desk
- Desktop measures 40" x 24"
- Wood frame material
- Suited for office or commercial use
Wayfair offers the Gracie Oaks Queen Size Murphy Bed for $279.99 for a $240 savings. Shipping is free. Deal ends August 18th. Buy Now at Wayfair
AT Wayfair, get this Martha Stewart armchair for $62 when you clip the on-page coupon. That makes for a savings of 90%. Buy Now at Wayfair
At Walmart, get this Ozark Trail Adult Rechargeable Light-Up Helmet for $4.43. It's a great deal for an adult light-up bike helmet. It includes a rechargeable LED rear light with 9 modes and a USB-C charging cord, along with 16 vents for airflow and extended rear coverage for added protection. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get this Chaps Men's Knit Blazer for $5.73. It's $24 less than our mention from last month and an extremely strong deal for a men's blazer. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get the Contigo AutoPop 24-oz. Leakproof Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle for $4.80. It's a great deal for a stainless steel water bottle of this size. Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart's Clearance sale spans a wide mix of categories, from solar outdoor lighting and smart watches to patio furniture and small appliances. Standouts include a set of solar-powered security lights down to $33 from $50.00, and a men's smart watch with fitness tracking marked down to $30 from $200. Larger items like patio furniture sets and a mini split air conditioner are also discounted, with some pieces dropping by over $300 off their regular prices. Get free shipping on most orders over $35, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at Walmart
- Deals across electronics, furniture, home goods, and apparel
- Solar-powered outdoor lights marked down to $32.99 from $50.00
- Smart watches with fitness tracking discounted to $29.99 from $199.99
- Patio furniture sets discounted from over $500 to under $300
- Compatible printer ink cartridges and USB flash drives included
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