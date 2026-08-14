At Amazon Haul, get this Magnetic Wooden Doorbell for $2.47. It's the best deal we could find by $3. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
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Published 26 min ago
Verified 24 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
This blackout curtain panel is just $9.90 today in 59" x 84", down from its original price of $26.91. Shipping will be free for Prime members, too. It sticks directly to window frames without tools or curtain rods, making it suited for temporary use in apartments, dorms, or hotel rooms. Buy Now at Amazon
- Made of 100% polyester
- Self-adhesive design requires no tools or curtain rods
- Blocks sunlight and UV rays for full blackout coverage
- Adjustable width for a custom fit on window frames
- Machine washable with cold water and like colors
- Measures 59" wide by 84" long
At Amazon Haul, get this Cartoon Face Sticker Decal 4-Pack for $1.32. It's the best price we could find by $12. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this Self-Adhesive 59" x 84" Blackout Curtain Panel for $9.40. That's a buck less than the price we saw a few days ago and the best deal Amazon has offered for this curtain panel. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
This officially licensed FIFA World Cup mug is $3 off its regular $15 price at Amazon, and it matches the lowest price it has ever hit there. It's available in several styles. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this 300T Thickened Automotive Glass Sunshade for $6.38. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this glass sunshade. It's made from 300T Oxford cloth rather than the older titanium silver coating design, and folds down with a memory steel ring for storage in the included bag. Buy Now at Amazon
This 6-pack of magnetic hooks is priced at $3.43. Each hook holds up to 20 lb. thanks to its neodymium magnet, making it useful for hanging items in kitchens, garages, offices, or on cruise ship cabin walls. Buy Now at Amazon
- Set of 6 magnetic hooks
- Each hook holds up to 20 lb.
- Neodymium magnet construction
- Black finish
- Suited for hanging items in kitchens, garages, offices, and on grills or cruise cabin walls
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