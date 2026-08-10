This MagSafe car mount is $9.98, down from $14.99. That's a 33% savings. It attaches to the dashboard or vent with an adhesive base and includes a metal ring so phones without MagSafe can still use it. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Compatible w/ MagSafe cases for iPhone 12 through 15 Pro Max lineups
- Includes metal ring for use w/ non-MagSafe phones and cases
- 360-degree rotating swivel ball joint for adjustable viewing angles
- Mounts to dashboard or vent using strong adhesive base
- Backed by a 2-year manufacturer warranty
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At Amazon, get this 300T Thickened Automotive Glass Sunshade for $6.38. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this glass sunshade. It's made from 300T Oxford cloth rather than the older titanium silver coating design, and folds down with a memory steel ring for storage in the included bag. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers the Pennzoil Fluid Transfer Pump for $3.60. That's Amazon's best price. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Fits standard 1-gallon containers
This windshield sunshade drops to $7.19 with the on-page coupon clipped. That's below Amazon's $8.99 current price and close to its $6.38 all-time low. It's made from 300T Oxford cloth rather than the typical foil coating, and its memory steel ring frame folds flat for storage in the included bag. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- Made from 300T Oxford cloth for sun and heat protection
- Large size measures 57.08" x 31.5" for SUVs
- Also available in Medium (55.12" x 27.6") and XL (63" x 33") sizes
- Foldable design with a memory steel ring for compact storage
- Includes a matching storage bag
- Installs by wedging into place against the windshield
At Amazon, get this Mobil 1 Truck & SUV Full Synthetic 0W-20 Motor Oil 5-Quart Bottle for $20. It's the lowest price Amazon has charged for this quantity. The oil is rated for up to 10,000 miles between changes and carries a temperature range of -40°F to 500°F. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
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