The Macy's Back to School Sale covers clothing, backpacks, and shoes for girls, boys, juniors, and young men, with savings of 20% off and more across hundreds of items. We've pictured the Epic Threads Big Boys Bomber Jacket for $30 ($30 off). Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. Sale ends August 12. Shop Now at Macy's
- Clothing for girls, boys, juniors, and young men
- Backpacks and lunch boxes in various styles
- Sneakers and other school shoes
- Includes brands like Nike, Levi's, Calvin Klein, and adidas
- College essentials also included
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Expires 8/12/2026
Published 1 hr ago
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Popularity: 1/5
Nordstrom Rack's Rack to School sale covers kids' clothing, shoes, and accessories from brands like Crocs, Jordan, Quiksilver, and Levi's. Everything over $89 will ship for free. Pickup is also available. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Columbia's Back to School sale covers jackets, fleece pullovers, joggers, backpacks, and shoes for kids, teens, and adults. Discounts run up to 40% off, with pieces like the Girls' Benton Springs II Hooded Fleece Jacket down to $27 from $50 and the Boys' Glennaker II Sherpa Lined Jacket at $56 from $80. Backpacks such as the Zigzag II 30L and Atlas Explorer 20L round out the lineup alongside accessories like a lunch pack and water bottle. Shop Now at Columbia
- Jackets, fleece pullovers, and joggers for kids, teens, and adults
- Backpacks ranging from 20L to 30L capacity
- Waterproof and sherpa-lined jacket styles included
- Boots and shoes for men, women, and kids
- Lunch packs and water bottles also included
Adult styles are 40% to 60% off at Gap. Find men's button up shirts from $30, women's jeans from $17, plus T-shirts, jackets, and more. Gap Rewards members score free shipping on orders of $50 or more, and it's free to sign up. Shop Now at Gap
- Discounts apply to sweats, denim, and tees
- Styles included for girls, boys, toddler girls, and toddler boys
- Select styles only
- Additional year-round categories include jeans, dresses, uniforms, and backpacks
Macy's Back to School Sale takes 20% off or more on backpacks, clothing, and shoes for kids and teens from brands like Levi's, Jordan, and Polo Ralph Lauren. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on select orders, too. Shop Now at Macy's
- Backpacks, lunchboxes, and school bags for kids and teens
- Clothing including t-shirts, jeans, hoodies, and activewear
- Shoes including sneakers, sandals, and dress shoes
- Brands include Levi's, Jordan, Polo Ralph Lauren, adidas, and Nike
- Sizes available for kids, juniors, and young men
Macy's Black Friday sale includes Polo Ralph Lauren men's polo shirts, along with t-shirts, shorts, and button-up shirts across men's, boys', and kids' sizes. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. This deal ends July 26. Shop Now at Macy's
- Men's polo shirts starting at $17.99
- Includes classic-fit, custom slim-fit, and mesh polo styles
- Men's shirts, t-shirts, and shorts included in the sale
- Boys' and kids' polo styles also included
Macy's carries a wide range of Calvin Klein men's clothing, from suits and dress shirts to underwear multi-packs and outerwear. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. Shop Now at Macy's
Macy's Home Sale covers a wide range of categories, from cookware and dinnerware to furniture, mattresses, and luggage. Shoppers can find sets from brands like KitchenAid, All-Clad, Lenox, and Samsonite alongside small appliances from Dyson and Shark. Plus, promo code "HOME" cuts an extra 10% off select items (they are marked). We've pictured the Lacoste Home Solid Cotton Percale Sheet Set for $37 ($83 off). Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Pickup is available on most orders, too. Oversize shipping fees may apply to larger items like furniture. This sale ends August 12. Shop Now at Macy's
- Bedding including comforters, sheets, and blankets
- Cookware sets from brands like KitchenAid, All-Clad, and Rachael Ray
- Furniture including sofas and mattresses
- Luggage and backpacks from Samsonite, Travelers Club, and Delsey Paris
- Dinnerware and flatware sets from Lenox, Noritake, and Spode
- Small appliances such as vacuums, blenders, and irons
Macy's Samsonite Sale covers luggage, backpacks, briefcases, and duffels with savings up to 73% off with promo code "HOME" (scroll down to see them). The lineup spans hardside spinners for check-in travel, slim laptop backpacks for daily commutes, and weekender bags for short trips, including several Macy's exclusive styles. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. The coupon code is good through August 12. Shop Now at Macy's
- Hardside and softside spinner luggage in carry-on and check-in sizes
- Laptop backpacks and business briefcases
- Weekender duffels and travel totes
- Some styles are Macy's exclusives
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