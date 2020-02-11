Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 27 mins ago
MSI 9th-Gen. Coffee Lake i7 16" Gaming Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$1,019 $1,599
free shipping

That's $30 under our mention from last week, $480 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 9th-generation Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
  • 32GB RAM & 512GB SSD
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660Ti 6GB graphics
  • Windows 10
  • Model: GL659SDK026
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 27 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptops Walmart MSI
Core i7 Gaming 16 inch SSD Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register