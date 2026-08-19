The M-Audio Forty Eighty 8" 150W Powered Studio Monitor is $70 off, bringing it down to $179.99. We've pictured the M-Audio Forty Eighty 8" 150W Powered Studio Monitor, which comes in a limited-edition silver finish exclusive to Guitar Center. It pairs an 8" Kevlar woofer with a 1.25" soft-dome tweeter and includes Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity with a 100' range. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Musician's Friend
- 8" Kevlar woofer with 1.25" soft-dome tweeter
- 150W total bi-amplified power (80W low frequency, 70W high frequency)
- Frequency response of 32Hz to 22kHz
- Maximum output of 116dB SPL
- Bluetooth 5.0 with a 100' range
- Includes 1 XLR input and 1 TRS input
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eBay's Bose outlet features certified refurbished headphones, earbuds, speakers, and soundbars at up to 50% off. The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Noise Cancelling Headphones are $249, down from $449, while the Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Headphones are $199, down from $359. All items ship free and come backed by the certified refurbished program direct from the brand. Shop Now at eBay
Best Buy's 60th anniversary sale is live thru August 23. As part of it, you can save up to 50% off a selection of home audio products and speakers. Pictured is the LG 5.1.1-Channel S70TR Home Theater Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer and Rear Speakers for $350 ($150 off). Shop Now at Best Buy
eBay's Bose outlet sale covers headphones, earbuds, soundbars, and portable speakers. Even better, use promo code "BRANDS20" to get an extra 20% off your order. A 2-year Allstate warranty is included with each refurb. Deal ends August 16. Shop Now at eBay
This Klipsch The Three Plus speaker is $199.99 at Amazon. Shipping is free. That's a $175 low and its best price in years. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2.1 stereo system with dual 2.25" full-range drivers and a 5.25" woofer
- Includes Phono/RCA inputs for connecting a turntable
- Bluetooth 5.3 wireless streaming with up to 40 ft. of range
- USB-C port for device playback and reverse charging
- Broadcast Mode links 10+ speakers for multi-room sound
Musician's Friend is discounting demo gear across guitars, drums, keyboards, and studio equipment, with savings reaching up to $750. We've pictured the Epiphone Firebird Electric Guitar for $699 ($100 off). Shipping is free. Shop Now at Musician's Friend
- Demo units across guitars, drums, keyboards, and pro audio gear
- 659 items included in the sale
- Discounts range from $5 to $750 off individual items
- Brands include Gibson, Fender, Martin, Epiphone, PRS, DW, and Yamaha
- Some items offer an additional discount applied in cart
- Monthly financing available on select items
Musician's Friend is offering discounts across more than 1,300 band and orchestra items, from student instruments to professional gear. The Jupiter JEP1020 Performance Series 4-Valve Euphonium drops to $2,499, down from $3,799, while the King 1135W Series 3-Valve Tuba is $6,139, down from $7,139. Marching percussion, string instrument outfits, and accessories like cases and carriers are also included, with some accessories getting an extra 15% off orders of $99 or more using code "acc15". Shipping is free. Shop Now at Musician's Friend
- Over 1,300 items included across band and orchestra gear
- Discounts on saxophones, trumpets, French horns, and tubas
- Marching percussion including snare, tenor, and bass drums with carriers
- String instrument outfits available including violins, cellos, and basses
- Open-box options offer additional savings on select instruments
- Some accessories get an extra 15% off $99+ with code acc15
Musician's Friend has amplifier deals spanning guitar combos, bass amps, and speaker cabinets from brands like Fender, MESA/Boogie, Blackstar, and EVH. A Fender Limited-Edition '65 Princeton Bordeaux Reserve combo (pictured) is $300 off at $1,379.99, while smaller options like the Rogue G-10 combo amp run $59.99. The sale also includes demo units from MESA/Boogie and Darkglass with extra percentage-based savings applied in cart. Shipping is free. Shop Now at Musician's Friend
- Guitar and bass combo amps, amp heads, and speaker cabinets included
- Brands include Fender, MESA/Boogie, Blackstar, EVH, BOSS, and Ampeg
- Tube and solid-state models available
- Wattages range from battery-powered mini amps to 1,000W bass heads
- Includes portable, wireless, and headphone amp options
- Some items offered as demo gear with additional in-cart savings
Musician's Friend has a wide range of guitar effects pedals discounted, including brands like MXR, Electro-Harmonix, BOSS, DigiTech, and Line 6. We've pictured the MXR M66S Classic Overdrive for $59.99 ($15 off). Shipping is free. Shop Now at Musician's Friend
- Guitar effects pedals from brands like MXR, Electro-Harmonix, BOSS, DigiTech, and Line 6
- Includes overdrive, distortion, delay, reverb, pitch-shifting, and multi-effects pedals
- Pedalboards and footswitch accessories also included
- Discounts range from about $6 up to $150 off select pedals
- Some listings marked as demo gear or closeout deals
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