This string trimmer is $99.98, down from its regular price of $179.99. That's $80 less than it's ever been offered before on Amazon, and a great deal on a trimmer complete kit with these specs. It comes with two rechargeable batteries and a charger included, plus a 14" cutting width and detachable wheels that let it switch between a wheeled trimmer and a handheld edger. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Amazon
- 21-volt cordless motor with up to 20,000 RPM no-load speed
- 14" cutting width
- Includes two 3000mAh rechargeable batteries and a charger
- 90-degree adjustable cutting head and 180-degree adjustable auxiliary handle
- Detachable wheel assembly converts it between a wheeled trimmer and handheld mode
- Includes 8 replacement spool lines
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
At Amazon, get this 16" Undercarriage Cleaner Pressure Washer Attachment for $25. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this pressure washer attachment. It works as both a chassis washer for cars, trucks, and RVs and a water broom for flat surfaces like driveways and patios, and it comes with four extension wands, including a flexible curved option for reaching under vehicles. The attachment handles up to 4,000 PSI and fits most gas and electric pressure washers. Buy Now at Amazon
- 16" wide cleaning head with 4 spray nozzles
- Includes 4 extension wands, including a 10.5" flexible curved wand and three 14" straight wands
- Rated for up to 4,000 PSI
- 1/4" quick coupling fittings compatible with most gas and electric pressure washers
- Doubles as a water broom for cleaning flat surfaces like driveways and patios
Woot's Big Tools for Big Jobs sale covers heavy-duty outdoor equipment like wood chippers, log splitters, and stump grinders from brands such as SuperHandy and Landworks. The Landworks GUO010 Utility Power Wagon stands out at $750, down 39% from $1,235.94. Beyond yard equipment, the sale also includes utility carts and wheelbarrows for hauling heavier loads. This deal ends August 30. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Generators & Solar Power sale covers a wide range of backup power gear, from compact power banks to full-size gas and dual fuel generators. Some items, like the Runhood SOLARSERI100B Solar Panel, are marked down 76% off their reference price, while an Arkpax Titan Cold-Proof Power Station Bundle is 58% off. The sale spans solar panels, inverters, and power stations from brands like ACOPOWER, Green Power America, and Champion Power. This deal ends August 15. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Portable power stations ranging from small power banks to large solar generators
- Solar panels available in various wattages, including foldable and bifacial designs
- Gas, dual fuel, and tri fuel portable generators included
- Reference prices shown for comparison on most items
At Amazon, get this 2-Gallon Electric Weed Sprayer for $29 when you clip the on-page coupon. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this model. It runs on a rechargeable battery for up to 3 hours per charge, eliminating the need for manual pumping, and includes 5 interchangeable nozzles for different spray patterns. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2-gallon (8-liter) tank capacity
- 7.4V motor with rechargeable 3000mAh battery
- Up to 3 hours of continuous spraying per charge
- Includes 5 interchangeable spray nozzles
- 3.6-foot hose with adjustable shoulder strap
- Transparent tank for monitoring liquid level
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this 300T Thickened Automotive Glass Sunshade for $6.38. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this glass sunshade. It's made from 300T Oxford cloth rather than the older titanium silver coating design, and folds down with a memory steel ring for storage in the included bag. Buy Now at Amazon
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