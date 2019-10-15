New
Walmart · 50 mins ago
Little Tikes 4-in-1 Sports Edition Trike
$50 $149
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $80. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • available in Blue/White
  • suitable for ages 9-month and up
  • 4 seat positions
  • 5-point seat belt harness and protective safety bar
  • sun shade
  • Model: 634352C
