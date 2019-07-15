New
Walmart · 29 mins ago
Lenovo S330 MediaTek MT8173c 2.1GHz 14" Chromebook
$144 $299
free shipping

Walmart offers the 3.3-lb. Lenovo S330 MediaTek MT8173c 2.1GHz 14" Chromebook in Black for $144 with free shipping. That's $25 under our mention from two days ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find today by $85.) Buy Now

  • Amazon charges a buck more for Prime members as part of its Prime Day sale
  • MediaTek MT8173C 2.1GHz quad-core processor
  • 14" 1366x768 display
  • 4GB RAM & 32GB flash storage
  • Chrome OS
  • Model: 81JW0001US
