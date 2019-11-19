Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 49 mins ago
Lenovo Ideapad S340 Whiskey Lake i3 2.1GHz 15.6" Laptop
$289 $449
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $211. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • available in several colors (abyss blue pictured)
  • Intel Core i3-8145U 2.1GHz Whiskey Lake dual-core processor
  • 15.6" 1366x768 LCD
  • 8GB RAM
  • 128GB SSD
  • Windows 10
  • Model: 81N800H3US
