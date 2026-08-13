This Latitude Run accent chair is $219.99, down from $499.99. It comes with a removable, easy-to-clean cover and a side pocket for storing remotes or magazines, features not always found on chairs at this price. Buy Now at Wayfair
- Faux leather upholstery with visible stitching detail
- Extra-wide, thickly cushioned seat
- Side pocket for magazines, remotes, or cords
- Removable seat and backrest covers for easy cleaning
- Plastic legs with tool assembly required
- 1-year warranty included
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Published 7 min ago
AT Wayfair, get this Martha Stewart armchair for $62 when you clip the on-page coupon. That makes for a savings of 90%. Buy Now at Wayfair
At Walmart, get The Pioneer Woman Harper Leather Recliner for $125. It's dropped by $125 in the last week and is now at a very strong price for such a chair. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
This Barcalounger Hollis recliner is $200 off the $699.99 regular price at Costco. It includes a power headrest, zero gravity positioning, and top-grain leather with vinyl match upholstery, along with hidden arm storage and built-in cup holders. Shipping is free, and setup is available for $25. This deal ends August 23. Buy Now at Costco
- Top-grain leather with vinyl match construction
- Zero gravity reclining position
- Power headrest adjustment
- Pad-over-chaise cushion with pocket coils
- Hidden arm storage with built-in cup holders
We've pictured the Chaise in brown, now $217, down from $399 at Walmart. It comes with three extra pillows and needs no assembly, just time to fluff out after unpacking. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Walmart
- Arrives vacuum-packed and requires no assembly
- Plush corduroy fabric with high-rebound foam padding
- 9.8-inch wide armrests with an extra-large seating area
- Includes three additional pillows
- Supports up to 400 lb.
- Suitable for living rooms, bedrooms, and other indoor spaces
Wayfair's Summer Markdowns sees discounts of up to 70% off across furniture, outdoor, bedding, rugs, lighting, and kitchen categories. Save up to 50% off bedroom furniture, up to 40% off outdoor structures, up to 50% off cookware, up to 70% off rugs, and more. Orders of $35 or more ship free. Shop Now at Wayfair
Wayfair's outdoor furniture clearance sale covers dining sets, sectionals, chairs, and umbrellas at up to 50% off. Deals range from a Pierpoint 108" market umbrella at $66.99 to a Farrah 9-piece extendable patio dining set at $1,849, down from $3,780. Most pieces ship free, and many arrive within a day or two. Shop Now at Wayfair
This Rebrilliant Prestridge cabinet organizer is $54.99, down from $109.99 at Wayfair. It's a solid wood, pre-assembled pull-out drawer with soft-close full-extension slides, and it comes in widths ranging from 12" to 33" to fit different cabinet openings. Buy Now at Wayfair
- Fully pre-assembled with no assembly required
- Made of solid wood construction
- Soft-close full-extension slides for smooth, quiet operation
- Dual mounting options for framed or frameless cabinets
- Available in widths from 12" to 33"
- Pre-drilled holes included for installation
Wayfair's surplus sale covers hundreds of home items, including furniture, bedding, and lighting, discounted by up to 50%. Pictured is the Latitude Run Wide Upholstered Accent Chair Faux Leather Armchair for $220 ($280 off). Orders of $35 or more ship free. Deal ends August 17 at 3am ET. Shop Now at Wayfair
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