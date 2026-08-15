As one of Best Buy's daily deals, this LG gram Book has hit just $460. It's a $90 drop since we posted it at the start of July and the best we've ever seen for this build. You'd pay $650 for the same laptop today at Newegg. It'll ship for free, and the deal ends today.

The gram Book line is known for its slim, lightweight build; LG confirms the chassis is 0.76" thin and 3.7 lbs, which is notable for a 15.6" laptop. The RAM on this model is user-upgradeable, and the SSD slots are expandable via two M.2 slots. Buy Now at Best Buy