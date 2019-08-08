- Create an Account or Login
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the LG G Pad X 8.0 Octa-Core 32GB 4G LTE 8" Android Tablet for AT&T for in Black for $80 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we've seen and a low today by $80. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Packard Bell 10.1" 32GB Android Tablet with Keyboard for $89.98 with free shipping. That's $60 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the RCA Cambio 32GB 10.1" 2-in-1 Windows Tablet with Detachable Keyboard in several colors (Blue pictured) for $99.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Google Pixel Slate 12.3" Intel Core m3 64GB Tablet for $549 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Worx via eBay offers the refurbished Worx 20-volt MaxLithium Hydroshot Cordless Portable Power Cleaner for $39 with free shipping. That's $80 under the lowest price we could find for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now
Third-party sellers via eBay take up to 50% off select refurbished and open-box Apple products. Plus, these orders get free shipping. Discounted items include iPhones, iPads, HomePods, AirPods, and Apple Watches. Shop Now
Botach via eBay offers the 5.11 Tactical Unisex Range Master Waterproof Tactical Boots in Gunsmoke for $37.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $74. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers the LG 64.5" 4K HDR Flat OLED Ultra HD Smart Television with a $300 Dell gift card for the in-cart price of $1,497. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's $252 under our May mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $502.) Buy Now
Office Depot via Rakuten offers the LG 24" 720p Flat LED HD Television for $79.99.
Plus, members bag $11.85 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the Points, that's a total savings of $49.
Update: The extra points are no longer available, but it's still a significant price low. Buy Now
Dell Home offers the LG C8AUA 54.6" 4K HDR Flat OLED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $300 Dell Gift Card for an in-cart price of $1,247 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's $52 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $402.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the LG 43" 1080p Flat LED HDTV (2019) for $189.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $80. Buy Now
