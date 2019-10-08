New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
LG 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$538 $650
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find now by $151. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • 4K Active HDR with support for HDR10 and HLG
  • webOS Smart TV (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
  • compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
  • 2 USB ports & 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: 65UM6950DUB
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals TVs Walmart LG
LED 4K HDR Smart TV Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register