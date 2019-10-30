Walmart · 44 mins ago
LEGO Technic Power Boat
$10 $15
pickup at Walmart

That's the best deal we could find by $2.

Update: It's now out of stock at Amazon; however, Walmart still offers it for the same price with in-store pickup. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 174 pieces
  • Build a speedboat or hydroplane
  • Model: 6251434
