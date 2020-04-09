Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Zavvi · 53 mins ago
LEGO Technic Land Rover Defender
$155 $205
free shipping

This big kid boredom buster is $45 less than what you'd pay direct from LEGO. Buy Now at Zavvi

Tips
  • Apply code "DEFENDER" to get this price.
  • (Let's be real, we know the big kid is you...)
Features
  • 4-speed sequential gearbox
  • All Wheel Drive with 3 differentials
  • a collection of authentic stickers
  • suitable for ages 11+
  • over 2,500 pieces
  • Model: 42110
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "DEFENDER"
  • Published 53 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Toys & Hobbies Zavvi LEGO
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register