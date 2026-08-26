Woot's Kitchen Odds & Ends sale covers a wide mix of cookware, dinnerware, small appliances, and drinkware. A WUSTHOF Classic 3-Piece Chef's Knife Set is $209.99, down from $324.99, and a Cook N Home Classic Nonstick 10-Piece Set drops to $48.99 from $249.99. The sale also includes brand names like Lenox, Stanley, and Paris Hilton across dinnerware, drinkware, and cookware categories. This deal ends September 3. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
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Expires 9/4/2026
Published 40 min ago
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Popularity: 4/5
At Amazon Haul, get this 5-Piece Stainless Steel Food Storage Container Set for $3.80. It's the best price we could find by $6. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Woot's De'Longhi, Shark and Ninja Favorites sale covers a wide mix of kitchen and home appliances, mostly refurbished or factory reconditioned. Coffee and espresso machines from De'Longhi and Ninja start under $75, while Shark vacuums and robot vacuums run from around $93 to $180. A few items, like the Ninja R-ES601 Espresso Machine at $349.99, are discounted against a stated reference price rather than sold as refurbished stock. This deal ends September 4. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Get this mini tumbler for free by applying promo code "FREEMINITUMBLER". Shipping adds around $6, or is free with orders of $50 or more. Shop Now at Whataburger
- Stands about 3" tall
- Holds 3 oz.
- Made with food-grade 304 stainless steel
- Signature orange and white striped design
- Includes a matching mini straw
Amazon's kitchen deals span coffee, blending, and cooking gear, with Keurig machines like the K-Mini Mate at $49.99 and the K-Duo Hot & Iced at $149.99 alongside Ninja appliances including the CREAMi ice cream maker at $189.99 and the Nutri-Plus personal blender at $69.98. The lineup also covers smaller picks like the Owala FreeSip 40 oz. water bottle at $35.99 and a 12-piece stainless steel flatware set at $65.67. Shop Now at Amazon
Woot is offering an extra 30% off its Amazon Echo Devices sale with promo code "DEVICES30" at checkout. The lineup includes like-new Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Echo Show 5 Kids, and Echo Auto models starting at $11.89 after the code. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Like-new condition Amazon Echo devices
- Includes Echo Dot, Echo Spot, and Echo Show 5 Kids models
- Power adapters and accessories not included
- Extra 30% off with promo code at checkout
Woot is discounting a wide range of Milwaukee tools, batteries, and accessories, with an extra 10% off using promo code "TOOLS10" at checkout. Deals span cordless saws, impact wrenches, chargers, and bit sets, with some items like the Milwaukee 48-11-1820 2.0 Compact Battery Pack marked down 68% off its reference price. The sale also includes smaller accessories such as bit sets and safety glasses for shoppers stocking up on jobsite essentials. Coupon ends August 26. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's All Things Power sale featuring Aduro covers power banks, wireless chargers, and multi-outlet charging stations starting at $14.99. Several items list steep discounts against their reference prices, including a 10,000mAh Aduro power bank and stand at $14.99, down from a $59.99 reference price. The sale runs through August 31. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Power banks with capacities up to 10,000mAh
- Wireless charging stations up to 15W
- Multi-port charging stations with USB and AC outlets
- Power strips with up to 3 AC outlets and 3 USB ports
- Options include 2-in-1 and 3-in-1 charging combos
Woot's Best of Woot sale spans electronics, apparel, and home goods, with discounts running up to 74% off the reference prices. Highlights include the JBL Charge 6 waterproof Bluetooth speaker at $129.95 and a BLUEAIR HEPA purifier paired with a sunrise alarm clock at $57.99, down from $199.99. Deals across the sale range from small accessories like a JanSport mini backpack to bigger-ticket items like a Whynter portable ice maker. This deal ends August 28. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
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