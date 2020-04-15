Open Offer in New Tab
Northern Tool · 1 hr ago
Kilimanjaro 24" Stainless Steel Machete
$15 $30
free shipping w/ $49

That's a great deal in general for a machete of this size and style with a D-shaped handle and special blade finish; the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Northern Tool

  • Shipping adds $6.99 or it's free with orders of $49 or more.
Features
  • 17.5" stineless steel blade
  • adjustable paracord lanyard
  • D-shaped handle
  • includes sheath
  • Model: 910038
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
