Kiehl's is taking 25% off sitewide for its Back to School Sale, covering skincare staples like the Ultra Facial Cream with Squalane at $115 and the Powerful-Strength Vitamin C Serum at $130 after discount. The sale spans face moisturizers, serums, cleansers, and even hair care items like the Amino Acid Refillable Shampoo. Shipping adds $8 or is free over $50. Deal ends August 12 Shop Now at Kiehl's
- Includes face moisturizers, serums, cleansers, and body care
- Ultra Facial Cream with Squalane included in the sale
- Micro-Dose Anti-Aging Retinol Serum included in the sale
- Powerful-Strength Vitamin C Serum included in the sale
- Facial Fuel line for men included in the sale
- 67 products included in the sale
La Roche-Posay is offering a free sample of its Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer when you fill out a brief form. The formula is fragrance-free and paraben-free, and includes the brand's Thermal Spring Water from France. Shop Now at La Roche-Posay
Amazon has the CeraVe 16-oz. Cleanser with Hyaluronic Acid for $11.75 when you check out with Subscribe & Save. (If you don't want the hassle or setting up and cancelling Sub & Save, you can pay 62 cents more outright). Either way, it's a good deal since you'd pay between $17 and $19 at most local stores, including Target, Ulta, and CVS. Shipping is free for Prime members, too. It's formulated with hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and glycerin, and it's certified by the National Eczema Association for use on dry, sensitive skin. Buy Now at Amazon
- formulated with 3 ceramides and hyaluronic acid
This medicube sale at Amazon covers a wide range of Korean skincare products, including serums, cleansers, sunscreen, and facial devices, with discounts up to 50% off list prices, and extra discounts on some items when you check out with Subscribe & Save. We've pictured the medicube Red 14.1-oz. Body Wash for $7.42 when you check out with Subscribe & Save and clip the 20% on-page coupon ($13 off). Shop Now at Amazon
- Includes PDRN collagen serums, ampoules, and toners
- Facial devices such as the Booster Pro X2 and Mini Booster Pro Plus
- Sunscreen, body wash, and body peel treatments included
- Cleansers and jelly creams with hyaluronic acid
- Subscribe & save options offer additional discounts on select items
On August 15, Target's Garnier Glow-up Demo Event brings together skincare and haircare essentials like the Garnier Micellar Water and Thayers toner bundle for $25, alongside standalone picks like the Garnier Fructis Anti-Frizz Serum for $8. In-store demos let shoppers try the Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water and Thayers Hydrating Toner firsthand, with a free makeup bag giveaway while supplies last. Shop Now at Target
Kiehl's is taking 25% off sitewide for its Back to School Sale, covering skincare staples like the Ultra Facial Cream with Squalane at $115 and the Powerful-Strength Vitamin C Serum at $130 after discount. The sale spans face moisturizers, serums, cleansers, and even hair care items like the Amino Acid Refillable Shampoo. Shipping adds $8 or is free over $50. Deal ends August 12. Shop Now at Kiehl's
- Discount applies across skincare, hair care, and body care items
- Includes Ultra Facial Cream with Squalane moisturizer
- Includes Powerful-Strength Vitamin C Serum
- Includes Amino Acid Refillable Shampoo and Conditioner
- Discount is applied automatically in cart when promo code is entered
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