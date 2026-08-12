Amazon has the CeraVe 16-oz. Cleanser with Hyaluronic Acid for $11.75 when you check out with Subscribe & Save. (If you don't want the hassle or setting up and cancelling Sub & Save, you can pay 62 cents more outright). Either way, it's a good deal since you'd pay between $17 and $19 at most local stores, including Target, Ulta, and CVS. Shipping is free for Prime members, too. It's formulated with hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and glycerin, and it's certified by the National Eczema Association for use on dry, sensitive skin. Buy Now at Amazon