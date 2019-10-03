New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Kidde Pro 210 10-B:C 4-lb. Fire Extinguisher
$34; 2 for $56 $49
free shipping w/ $35

That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee; otherwise, pad your order to over $35 to bag free shipping.
  • Need more than one? Walmart offers a 2-pack for $55.74 with free shipping. That cuts the price to $27.87 each. (Search for "649635684" to find this deal.)
  • Amazon currently offers the same deal with free shipping.
Features
  • rechargeable fire extinguisher
  • heavy duty chrome plated brass valve assembly
  • pressure gauge
  • powder coated cylinder for corrosion protection
  • Model: 408-21005779
1 comment
SHJM
Is there a link for the Amazon 2fer deal? I only see a choice for 1, 4 or 6.
52 min ago