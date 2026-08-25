To get this deal, add four 1-lb. bags to your cart and apply coupon codes "DNJRFP4" and "CIBFS". Candy in Bulk offers the Jolly Rancher Flat Lollipops Assorted Flavors 4-lb. Bag for $19.96 and free shipping after these coupon codes. That's $4 off the regular $23.96 price. Deal ends September 20. Buy Now at Candy In Bulk
- Approximately 26 lollipops per lb.
- Assorted fruit flavors including cherry, green apple, watermelon, and grape
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Code "DNJRFP4"
Code "CIBFS"
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Expires 9/20/2026
Published 12 min ago
At Amazon, get this Rao's Made For Home Pasta & Fagioli Soup 16-oz. Jar 6-Pack for $9.22 when you check out with Subscribe & Save. It's the best price we could find by $15. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon, add three of these soda 12-packs to your cart to drop the price to $16 automatically at checkout. It's a very strong deal for this quantity. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon, add three of these soda 12-packs to your cart to drop the price to $16 automatically at checkout. It's a very strong deal for this quantity. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
There are a strange mix of items in this Subscribe & Save section, with toilet paper, diapers, coffee, water, and other drinks (though lots of other items are included). All of them qualify for an extra 30% discount if you check out via Subscribe & Save today. It'll stack with the standard 5% promo and you'll get free shipping. Shop Now at Amazon
Candy in Bulk offers the Assortment Candy Mix 5-lb. Bag for $24.99 after coupon codes "DNASCM5" and "CIBFS". That's $5 off the regular $29.99 price. Shipping is free. Deal ends August 31. Buy Now at Candy In Bulk
- Includes Arcor Strawberry Filled Bon Bons hard candy
- Includes Starburst Original Fruit Chews
- Includes Jolly Rancher Flat Lollipops in assorted flavors
- Includes Jolly Rancher Assorted Hard Candy
- Sold in a 5 lb. bulk bag
- Also available in a 25 lb. size
Candy in Bulk offers the Nerds Gummy Clusters Rainbow Candy 5-lb. Bulk Value Bag for $24.99 after coupon codes "DNNRGCP5" and "CIBFS". That's $19.96 off the regular $44.95 price. Shipping is free. Deal ends August 31. Buy Now at Candy In Bulk
- 5 lb. bulk value bag
- Packaged in individual 0.5-oz. packs
- Approx. 32 pieces per pound
- Combines crunchy Nerds candy with a chewy gummy center
- Rainbow fruity flavor mix
Candy in Bulk offers the Jolly Rancher Jelly Beans Fruit Flavored 5-lb. Bag for $19.99 after coupon codes "DNJRFJB5" and "CIBFS". That's $9.96 off the regular $29.95 price. Shipping is free. Deal ends August 31. Buy Now at Candy In Bulk
- 5-lb. bulk value bag
- Approx. 160 pieces per pound
- Assorted fruit flavors including green apple, blue raspberry, cherry, grape, watermelon, and orange
- Chewy jelly bean candy
- Priced at $0.31 per oz.
Candy in Bulk offers the Mike and Ike Mega Mix Sour Candy 5-lb. Bag for $24.99 after coupon codes "DNMIMMS5" and "CIBFS". That's $4.96 off the regular $29.95 price. Shipping is free. Deal ends August 31. Buy Now at Candy In Bulk
- 5-lb. bulk value bag, approximately 240 pieces per pound
- 10 sour fruity flavors in one mix
- Includes flavors like Sour Zappin' Apple, Sour Slammin' Strawberry, and Sour Screamin' Cherry
- Chewy candy format
- Also available in 1-lb. and 25-lb. sizes
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