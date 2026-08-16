Amazon's JanSport lineup covers everything from laptop backpacks to fanny packs and lunch bags, with prices starting at $21.45 for the Fifth Avenue Fanny Pack. Shoppers looking for something larger can find laptop backpacks with dual compartments and 15" sleeves in the $50 to $67 range, while the Driver 8 Rolling Backpack tops the list at $150.68 for those who want wheels instead of straps. Buy Now at Amazon