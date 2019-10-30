New
Walmart · 28 mins ago
JVC 65" 4K LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$400 $550
free shipping

That's $150 off and tied with the lowest price we've seen for any 65"-class 4K Roku Smart TV. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 2160p (4K) resolution
  • built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Youtube, Hulu, more)
  • Model: LT-65MAW595
Details
