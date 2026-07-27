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INVESTMENT AND INSURANCE PRODUCTS ARE: NOT A DEPOSIT • NOT FDIC INSURED • NO BANK GUARANTEE • MAY LOSE VALUE Shop Now at Chase Consumer Bank
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Published 7/27/2026
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Popularity: 1/5
Walmart is letting new members try Walmart+ for 30 days for $1 instead of the usual $98 annual rate ($8.17 per month). The membership bundles free delivery on orders over $35, free shipping with no order minimum, 10 cents off per gallon of gas, and a choice between Paramount+ or Peacock streaming at no extra cost.
Government assistance recipients and college students can join for a discounted $49 per year instead of the full annual price. Buy Now at Walmart
- 30-day trial membership for $1
- Annual plan costs $98 per year ($8.17 a month) after trial
- Includes free delivery on orders over $35 and free shipping with no minimum
- Members save 10 cents per gallon on gas at participating stations
- Choice of Paramount+ or Peacock streaming service included
- Government assistance recipients & students can join for $49/yr
Nordstrom is offering $60 off a future purchase to shoppers who apply for and get approved for a Nordstrom credit card. Cardmembers also get early access to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale through July 17, an extra 5% off at Nordstrom Rack, and at least tw9 points per dollar spent at Nordstrom. The card carries no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees. The credit must be used by August 9, 2026 and can only be used at Nordstrom (online or in-store). It will be added to your account in the form of a Nordstrom Note and may take between 7 and 10 business days after approval to arrive. Buy Now at Nordstrom
- $60 off your next purchase upon approval
- Earn at least 2 points per dollar spent at Nordstrom
- Extra 5% off at Nordstrom Rack for cardmembers paying with the card
- Early access to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
- No annual fee and no foreign transaction fees
- 2 points per dollar on gas, EV, grocery, dining, and streaming purchases