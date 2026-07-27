Nordstrom is offering $60 off a future purchase to shoppers who apply for and get approved for a Nordstrom credit card. Cardmembers also get early access to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale through July 17, an extra 5% off at Nordstrom Rack, and at least tw9 points per dollar spent at Nordstrom. The card carries no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees. The credit must be used by August 9, 2026 and can only be used at Nordstrom (online or in-store). It will be added to your account in the form of a Nordstrom Note and may take between 7 and 10 business days after approval to arrive. Buy Now at Nordstrom