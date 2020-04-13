Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Northern Tool · 14 mins ago
Ironton 1,500W Heat Gun
$16 $20
free shipping

That's $4 off and a great price (especially shipped!) for a heat gun of this wattage in general. Buy Now at Northern Tool

Features
  • 2 heat settings (572° and 932°F)
  • trigger switch
  • mica paper element
  • removable collar
  • 4 interchangeable nozzles
  • Model: 61581
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 14 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Tools & Hardware Northern Tool Ironton
Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register