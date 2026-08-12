Cheryl's Cookies is taking up to 50% off select cookie gifts, gift towers, bakery assortments, and more in its Cookies on Sale event. The sale includes favorites like the Classic Assorted Cookies for $39.99 (down from $59.99), Buttercream Frosted Cut-out Cookies for $39.99, Birthday Cake Pops & Cookies for $29.99, and Buttercream Frosted Cut-out Cookie of the Month Club subscriptions from $69.99. Celebrations Passport members get free shipping, and it's $19.99 for your first year. Shop Now at Cheryl's