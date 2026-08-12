Incoming college freshmen who join Insomnia Rewards and add their school and graduation year can pick up a free 6-pack of cookies at their local bakery. The offer requires no purchase and no promo code, just a valid student ID and proof of Class of 2030 status. Supplies are capped at 30,000 nationwide and the deal runs through September 14. Shop Now at Insomnia Cookies
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Expires 9/14/2026
Published 22 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
Walmart offers the Melinda's Habanero Honey Mustard Pepper Sauce 6-Pack for $11.58. This delicious condiment is normally $7 a bottle, making this 6-pack a steal. Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more, and pickup may also be available. Buy Now at Walmart
Cheryl's Cookies is taking up to 50% off select cookie gifts, gift towers, bakery assortments, and more in its Cookies on Sale event. The sale includes favorites like the Classic Assorted Cookies for $39.99 (down from $59.99), Buttercream Frosted Cut-out Cookies for $39.99, Birthday Cake Pops & Cookies for $29.99, and Buttercream Frosted Cut-out Cookie of the Month Club subscriptions from $69.99. Celebrations Passport members get free shipping, and it's $19.99 for your first year. Shop Now at Cheryl's
Walmart offers The Bearded Butchers Original Snack Sticks DIY Kit for $16.62. You'd pay $47 elsewhere. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Walmart
- Makes up to 25 lbs. of snack sticks
- Includes 13 oz. of Original Bearded Butcher Blend Seasoning
- Comes with four strands of 17mm mahogany collagen casings
- Includes 1 oz. of sodium nitrite curing salt
Candy in Bulk offers the Breath Savers Sugar Free Peppermint Mints 8-Count 3-Pack (to get this deal, add three 1-packs to your cart) for $20 after coupon codes "DNBSPM3" and "CIBFS". That's $22 off list and the lowest price we could find. Shipping is free. Deal ends August 15. Buy Now at Candy In Bulk
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