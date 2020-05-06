Open Offer in New Tab
Insignia 250-Sq. Ft. Portable Air Conditioner
$200 in cart $270
free shipping

Suitable for cooling a medium size room, this portable air conditioner is $70 off and the best price we could find (you'd pay about $330 for a similar item elsewhere). Buy Now at eBay

  • Available in White.
  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
  • remote control
  • 3 fan speeds
  • programmable timer
  • also functions as fan and dehumidifier
  • Model: NS-AC06PWH1
