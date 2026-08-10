The Hyper Tough 32-Gallon Wheeled Heavy Duty Plastic Garbage Can, is priced at $26 at Walmart, $8 less than a similar one at Ace Hardware. It has wheels for easier moving, an attached lid that clicks securely shut, and a bottom hand groove for lifting and pouring. Get free in-store pickup or free shipping on orders over $35. Buy Now at Walmart
- 32-gallon capacity
- Wheels for easy transport
- Attached lid clicks securely into place
- Heavy-duty handle for a comfortable grip
- Bottom hand groove for easier lifting and pouring
- Made of durable polypropylene, suitable for indoor or outdoor use
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Published 47 min ago
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Popularity: 4/5
At $5.40, this Chapin hose connector matches its all-time low price on Amazon and comes in well under the $11.33 average price over the past 90 days. It includes a kink-resistant metal spiral hose protector and a flip lever for quick control over water flow. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- Flip lever adjusts or shuts off water flow
- Metal spiral hose protector guards against kinking and tangling
- Metal hose threads for secure attachment
- Fits standard outdoor faucets, hoses, and outlets
- Weighs 7.8 oz. and measures 2" x 2" x 8.6"
This new Woot Bits, Bolts & Backyard Sale includes a wide mix of tools and yard gear, from a Litheli electric lawn mower at $99.99 (at 47% off) to an Amerisun 24" gas snow blower at $339.99 (at 51% off). The sale also includes plenty of smaller-ticket items like garden gloves, wire fencing, and replacement mower parts for brands like Husqvarna and Craftsman. Shipping is free for Prime members on all orders, too. This sale ends August 16. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Power tools including cordless drills, impact drivers, and rotary tools
- Outdoor equipment like leaf blowers, pressure washers, and lawn mowers
- Garden supplies such as raised beds, trellises, fencing, and fertilizer
- Replacement parts for mowers and tractors from brands like Husqvarna and Craftsman
Use promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8" to drop the open-box One Bite pizza oven to its best-ever price of $40.48. Shipping is free. Deal ends September 1st. Buy Now at eBay
At $13.67, this Flexon Flextreme Pro garden hose matches its all-time low price on Amazon, beats our $28 mention in February, and sits well below its recent 90-day average of $23.82. The hose is rated to stay flexible in temperatures from -4°F to 140°F and handles up to 350 psi, with a 10-year manufacturer warranty backing it. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- 5/8" diameter and 50' length
- Flexible polymer construction that mimics rubber without the added weight
- Works in temperatures from -4°F to 140°F
- Industrial-grade female coupling and kink-resistant male coupling
- Rated for a maximum pressure of 350 psi
- Backed by a 10-year manufacturer warranty
At Walmart, get this Ozark Trail Adult Rechargeable Light-Up Helmet for $4.43. It's a great deal for an adult light-up bike helmet. It includes a rechargeable LED rear light with 9 modes and a USB-C charging cord, along with 16 vents for airflow and extended rear coverage for added protection. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get this Chaps Men's Knit Blazer for $5.73. It's $24 less than our mention from last month and an extremely strong deal for a men's blazer. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get the Contigo AutoPop 24-oz. Leakproof Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle for $4.80. It's a great deal for a stainless steel water bottle of this size. Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart's Clearance sale spans a wide mix of categories, from solar outdoor lighting and smart watches to patio furniture and small appliances. Standouts include a set of solar-powered security lights down to $33 from $50.00, and a men's smart watch with fitness tracking marked down to $30 from $200. Larger items like patio furniture sets and a mini split air conditioner are also discounted, with some pieces dropping by over $300 off their regular prices. Get free shipping on most orders over $35, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at Walmart
- Deals across electronics, furniture, home goods, and apparel
- Solar-powered outdoor lights marked down to $32.99 from $50.00
- Smart watches with fitness tracking discounted to $29.99 from $199.99
- Patio furniture sets discounted from over $500 to under $300
- Compatible printer ink cartridges and USB flash drives included
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