Hoover via Google Express offers the Hoover React Whole Home Stick Vacuum for $129.99. Coupon code "HOOVERB2S19" cuts that to $116.99. With free shipping, that's $183 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Hoover via Google Express offers the Hoover T-Series WindTunnel Rewind Plus Bagless Vacuum for $79.99. Coupon code "HOOVERB2S19" cuts that to $71.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Hoover Dual Power Path Max Pet Upright Carpet Cleaner for $98 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $24. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Eureka Power Plush Cordless 2-in-1 Stick Vacuum in Grey on Blue Violet for $50.36 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from a week ago and the lowest price today by $97.
Update: The price has dropped to $49.25. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner in Dark Black for $29.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now
Kohl's offers the Smart Gear Auto Vacuum for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $15 off list and tied as the lowest price we could find, although it was $3 less in June. Buy Now
Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson V8 Animal+ Cordless Vacuum for $235.99. Coupon code "HOME20" knocks it to $195.99. With free shipping, that's $4 under last month's mention of a refurb and and the second lowest outright price we've seen. (It's also $64 under the lowest price we could find for another refurb.) Buy Now
Google Store via Google Express offers the Unlocked Google Pixel 3 5.5" 64GB Android Smartphone in Black or White for $499 with free shipping. That's $40 under our mention from last month and best outright price we've seen. (It's a low now by $101.) Buy Now
Focus Camera via Google Express offers the Breville Barista Express Programmable Espresso Machine for $555. Coupon code "FMYAXJ" drops it to $444. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $104, although we saw a refurb for $84 less in December. Buy Now
MyOfficeInnovations via Google Express offers the Staples Stiner High-Back Executive Chair in Black for $78.94 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Acer 15 Intel Atom x5 1.04GHz 15.6″ Chromebook in Gray for $179 with free shipping. That's $50 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
