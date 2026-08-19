Woot's Home Gym sale covers a wide range of fitness equipment, from strength training basics to cardio machines and recovery tools. Highlights include the Signature Fitness Fitvids 50-lb. dumbbell at $39.99, down from $134.99, and the Rubber-Cal treadmill mat at $39.99, marked down from $219. Shoppers will also find exercise bikes, rowing machines, massage guns, and yoga accessories at discounted prices. This deal ends August 26. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
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Expires 8/27/2026
Published 2 hr ago
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Popularity: 3/5
Woot's Home Gym sale covers a wide range of fitness equipment, from strength training basics to cardio machines and recovery tools. Highlights include the Signature Fitness Fitvids 50lb dumbbell at $39.99, down from $134.99, and the Rubber-Cal treadmill mat at $39.99, marked down from $219. Shoppers will also find exercise bikes, rowing machines, massage guns, and yoga accessories at discounted prices. This deal ends August 26. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
This popular reflex drop sticks game is $17.09 with the on-page coupon applied, down from $23.99. It includes three adjustable speed levels with built-in voice prompts and is built from lightweight EVA foam to cushion repeated impacts during use. Buy Now at Amazon
- Randomly falling sticks create unpredictable reflex challenges
- Three adjustable speed levels with English voice guidance
- Made of lightweight EVA foam with rounded edges
- Includes hanging hooks for easy setup and storage
- USB-C rechargeable design
- Package measures 15.6" x 3.9" x 2.3"
We've pictured the Everlast Doorway Punching Bag, now $40, down from $100 at Dick's Sporting Goods. It mounts directly in a doorway with integrated bungee cords and dual expansion bars, so no wall or ceiling installation is required. Buy Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Designed to mount in a doorway for in-home use
- Synthetic leather pad
- Single foam construction
- Integrated bungee cords
- Dual expansion bars w/ mounting loops
This Mikolo cable crossover machine is $176.03, down from $449.99. It has a 400-lb. weight capacity and 18 adjustable pulley positions for exercises like lat pulldowns, cable rows, and chest flys, while its wall-mounted design takes up just 3.42 square feet. Buy Now at Walmart
- 400-lb. maximum weight capacity
- 11-gauge powder-coated steel frame
- 18 adjustable positions with a dual pulley system
- Wall-mounted design uses 3.42 sq. ft. of space
- Accepts 1" and 2" weight plates with detachable sleeves
- 2" x 2" stainless steel guide rod
Woot's Open Box: Boxer clearance event covers a wide mix of open box electronics and home goods, from iPads and MacBooks to Dyson and LG vacuums. Pricing varies widely by item, with some Apple iPads discounted up to 85% off their reference price. The open box condition means reduced warranty coverage, and some units may be missing minor accessories. This deal ends August 20. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot is offering an extra 30% off its Amazon Echo Devices sale with promo code "DEVICES30" at checkout. The lineup includes like-new Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Echo Show 5 Kids, and Echo Auto models starting at $11.89 after the code. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Like-new condition Amazon Echo devices
- Includes Echo Dot, Echo Spot, and Echo Show 5 Kids models
- Power adapters and accessories not included
- Extra 30% off with promo code at checkout
Woot's All Things Power sale featuring Aduro covers power banks, wireless chargers, and multi-outlet charging stations starting at $14.99. Several items list steep discounts against their reference prices, including a 10,000mAh Aduro power bank and stand at $14.99, down from a $59.99 reference price. The sale runs through August 31. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Power banks with capacities up to 10,000mAh
- Wireless charging stations up to 15W
- Multi-port charging stations with USB and AC outlets
- Power strips with up to 3 AC outlets and 3 USB ports
- Options include 2-in-1 and 3-in-1 charging combos
Woot's Licensed to Save Software Sale covers a range of software licenses, from productivity tools to VPN services and games. Microsoft Project Professional 2024 is $49.99, down from $149.99, while Microsoft Office Home 2024 runs $114.99. Shoppers looking for lighter commitments can grab a one-month Microsoft 365 Personal subscription for $6.99. This deal ends August 31. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Includes Microsoft Office Home 2024 and Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscriptions
- Microsoft Project Professional 2024 and Visio Professional 2024 included
- Visual Studio Professional 2022 and 2026 versions available
- NordVPN Standard 1-Year VPN plan included
- Minecraft Java and Bedrock Edition digital code for Windows included