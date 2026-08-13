Explore South America on a 30-night cruise and touring package featuring a 15-night full-board sailing aboard Holland America Line's Nieuw Amsterdam, hotel stays, escorted tours, rail travel, flights, taxes, and transfers. Highlights include Rio de Janeiro, Iguazu Falls, Buenos Aires, Cape Horn, Patagonia, the Sacred Valley, and Machu Picchu. Travel departs November 9, 2027. Book this travel deal by August 17, 2026.
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- 15-night full-board Nieuw Amsterdam cruise
- Escorted tours of Iguazu Falls and Machu Picchu
- Christ the Redeemer tour in Rio de Janeiro
- Expedition train to Machu Picchu
- Hotel stays in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, and Peru
- Flights, taxes, and transfers included
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Expires 8/17/2026
Published 31 min ago
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Popularity: 2/5
Sail aboard the Royal Princess from Vancouver to Auckland on September 21, 2027. This 24-night South Pacific crossing visits Los Angeles, Honolulu, Kona, Papeete, and Moorea before crossing the International Date Line and arriving in New Zealand. Book this travel deal by August 31, 2026.
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- One-way sailing from Vancouver to Auckland
- Stops in California, Hawaii, Tahiti, and Moorea
- International Date Line crossing
- Princess Theater productions, Movies Under the Stars, live music, and casino
- Freshwater pools, hot tubs, sports court, and The SeaWalk
- Main dining and casual options, including Horizon Court, International Café, and Alfredo’s Pizzeria
- Specialty dining at Crown Grill, Sabatini’s, Chef’s Table Lumiere, and Crab Shack
- The Sanctuary, Lotus Spa, fitness center, and The Enclave
- Youth and teen programs for ages 3 to 17
- Taxes and fees included
Sail roundtrip from Seattle aboard Royal Princess on May 8, 2027. This 7-night Inside Passage itinerary visits Juneau, Skagway, Ketchikan, and Victoria, with scenic cruising through Glacier Bay National Park. Fares start at $849 per person for an interior stateroom and include taxes and fees. Book this travel deal by August 31, 2026.
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- Dining and entertainment
- Fitness facilities
- Youth and teen clubs
Sail roundtrip from Port Canaveral aboard MSC Grandiosa on this 14-night Western Caribbean cruise, departing November 28, 2026. The itinerary includes Nassau, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, Cozumel, Costa Maya, and Puerto Plata, with several days at sea. Inside fares start at $812 per person, with taxes and fees included. Book this travel deal by August 16, 2026.
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- Up to $250 onboard credit
- Two visits to Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve
- MSC Grandiosa sailing
Sail from Venice (Ravenna) to Philadelphia aboard Norwegian Pearl on this 13-night transatlantic cruise. Visit Valletta, Malta, plus Alicante and Motril in Spain before crossing the Atlantic, with multiple days at sea along the way. Fares start at $969 per person. Book this travel deal by August 31, 2026.
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- 13-night transatlantic cruise
- Sailing aboard Norwegian Pearl
- Visit Valletta, Malta
- Stops in Alicante and Motril, Spain
- Multiple days at sea
- Free at Sea package options include specialty dining, Wi-Fi, open bar, and excursion credits
Travel roundtrip from Lisbon on this 8-night Globus guided Portugal tour. Visit Óbidos, Nazaré, Alcobaça, Fátima, Tomar, Coimbra, Porto, Guimarães, Viseu, Castelo de Vide, and Évora, with guided sightseeing and time to explore along the way. Save $1,000 per couple on select departures. Book this travel deal by August 31, 2026.
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- Port wine tasting in Porto
- Portuguese tapas tasting
- Traditional cork factory visit
- 8 breakfasts and 5 dinners
- First-class hotels
Travel from Vancouver to Fairbanks on this 10-night Holland America Line Alaska cruisetour, departing May 9, 2027. Sail aboard the Westerdam through the Inside Passage with stops in Ketchikan, Juneau, and Skagway, plus scenic cruising in Glacier Bay and College Fjord. After disembarking in Whittier, continue overland to Anchorage, then ride the McKinley Explorer rail to Denali National Park before finishing in Fairbanks. Inside fares start at $1,944 per person, with taxes and fees included. Book this travel deal by August 31, 2026.
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- McKinley Explorer rail from Anchorage to Denali
- Denali Natural History Tour
- Hotel stays in Anchorage, Denali, and Fairbanks
Sail from Piraeus (Athens) to Barcelona aboard Holland America Line's Oosterdam on this 14-night Mediterranean cruise, departing July 3, 2027. The itinerary visits Kotor, Corfu, Messina, Rome, Portofino, Ajaccio, Marseille, and Gibraltar, with an overnight stay in Naples for extra time to explore Pompeii and the Amalfi Coast. The sailing also includes scenic cruising through the Bay of Kotor and Strait of Messina, plus evening cruising past Stromboli Volcano. Inside fares start at $2,444 per person, with taxes and fees included. Book this travel deal by August 31, 2026.
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- Overnight stay in Naples
- Scenic cruising past Stromboli Volcano
- Included live entertainment
Travel roundtrip from Dublin on this 6-night Globus guided Ireland tour. Visit Galway, the Cliffs of Moher, Ennis, Adare, Killarney, Blarney, Waterford, and Kilkenny, with sightseeing along the Ring of Kerry and time to explore Ireland's cities and countryside. Save $1,000 per couple on select departures. Book this travel deal by August 31, 2026.
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- Irish coffee demonstration and tasting
- Blarney Village visit
- 6 breakfasts and 2 dinners
- First-class or superior first-class hotels
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