Explore South America on a 30-night cruise and touring package featuring a 15-night full-board sailing aboard Holland America Line's Nieuw Amsterdam, hotel stays, escorted tours, rail travel, flights, taxes, and transfers. Highlights include Rio de Janeiro, Iguazu Falls, Buenos Aires, Cape Horn, Patagonia, the Sacred Valley, and Machu Picchu. Travel departs November 9, 2027. Book this travel deal by August 17, 2026.

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