This Hisense U7 is $650 off, down from $1,300. It packs MiniLED backlighting with up to 3,000 local dimming zones, a 165Hz refresh rate, and Google TV with Gemini AI built in. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- Up to 3,000 local dimming zones and up to 3,000 nits peak brightness
- Native 165Hz refresh rate with Game Booster 330 and VRR support
- Anti-glare dual-layer screen treatment
- Google TV with Gemini AI assistant built in
- Supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG
- Four HDMI 2.1 ports and Wi-Fi 6E
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Costco has a wide range of TVs on sale, spanning screen sizes from 43" up to 100" across brands like Samsung, LG, TCL, and Hisense. Prices start at $229.99 for a 43" Samsung Crystal UHD Smart TV (pictured). Many of the listed TVs include a bundled 3-year Allstate protection plan for 5 years of total coverage. Free shipping applies. Offers end August 23. Buy Now at Costco
- Sizes ranging from 43" to 100"
- Brands include Samsung, LG, TCL, and Hisense
- 4K resolution across UHD, QLED, Mini LED, and OLED models
- Many models bundled with a 3-year Allstate protection plan for 5 years of total coverage
- Smart TV features included on all listed models
Walmart offers the Vizio Quantum VQD65M-08 65" 4K QLED Smart TV for $196.80. Sub-$200 for a 65" TV makes this deal editor's choice. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- 65" QLED display
- Dolby Vision HDR support
- WiFi 6, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2, and Google Cast compatibility
Best Buy's Outlet features a selection of open-box TV deals, with discounts of up to 50% on brands like LG and Samsung. This includes a 43" Samsung Q7F QLED TV available for $208. Larger sets are discounted too, including a 77" LG C5 OLED TV at $1,602. All of these are customer returns resold at a discount. Free shipping applies to each TV. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Open-box units are customer returns resold at a discount
- Brands include LG, Samsung, Sony, TCL, and Roku
- Screen sizes range from 43" to 77"
- Includes OLED, QLED, and 4K UHD smart TVs
At Costco, this Samsung 70" U8000H Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV is priced at $399.99. It's the best price we found by $98. Shipping is free. This deal ends August 23. Buy Now at Costco
- 70" screen size with 4K Crystal UHD resolution
- Tizen Smart TV
- compatible w/ Alexa & Google Assistant
- 3 HDMI inputs
Best Buy's "50% Off or More" Sales Event covers thousands of items across electronics, gaming, and appliances. Highlights include Skullcandy Crusher Evo wireless headphones at $99.99 and Beats Studio Pro noise cancelling headphones at $169.99. The sale includes open-box and refurbished tech alongside new products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes electronics, appliances, and gaming products
- Deals available on headphones, laptops, and gaming consoles
- Includes items from Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
- Includes new, open-box, and refurbished conditions
- Includes a Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones deal at $99.99
- Includes a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game deal at $29.99
You can take up to 95% off clearance, open-box, and refurbished items in the Best Buy Outlet today. Open-box laptops start at just $62, open-box headphones at $89, and TVs are up to 50% off. Most will ship for free, and some may also be available for pickup. Shop Now at Best Buy
The price of open-box Android phones starts $41 and iPhones at $388 in the Best Buy Outlet. They're all brand-new but just won't ship in their original packaging. Warranty information is available on the individual product pages, and all products ship for free. Buy Now at Best Buy
Best Buy is offering savings across the iPhone 17 lineup, including the iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone Air, iPhone 17, and iPhone 17e. You can save up to $1,100 on the iPhone 17 Pro or Pro Max with a qualifying trade-in and activation through AT&T, or up to $830 on the standard iPhone 17 through AT&T or Verizon. These offers require a trade in of an old device and the activation of a new line or plan (depending on which deal you choose). The deals end on August 9. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone Air, iPhone 17, and iPhone 17e models
- Savings require qualified activation and eligible trade-in with Verizon or AT&T
- Up to $1,100 off iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max with AT&T trade-in and activation
- Up to $830 off iPhone 17 with AT&T or Verizon trade-in and activation
- Up to $830 off iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max with Verizon myPlan trade-in
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