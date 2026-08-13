This six-pack of Hershey's Milk Chocolate bars is $5.97, down from $8.24 at Walmart. Each bar is individually wrapped and made with kosher, gluten-free milk chocolate. This item is for pickup only. Buy Now at Walmart
- Includes six 1.55-oz. Hershey's Milk Chocolate candy bars
- Kosher and gluten-free
- Individually wrapped for freshness and on-the-go snacking
- Works well as a topping for s'mores, sundaes, and other desserts
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Published 39 min ago
Verified 34 min ago
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Popularity: 2/5
Add three 1-lb. bags to your cart to get this deal. Candy in Bulk offers 3 lbs. of the Hershey's Kisses Rainbow Brownie Flavored Candy for $19.99 after coupon codes "DNHKRBC3" and "CIBFS". That's $3.98 off list and the lowest price we could find. Shipping is free. Deal ends August 15. Buy Now at Candy In Bulk
- Brownie-flavored chocolate in the classic Kisses shape
- Individually wrapped in colorful rainbow foils
This 5-lb. bag of Rolo Salted Caramel Dark Chocolate is $22 via coupon codes "DNRSCDC5" and "CIBFS", down from $34.95. That's $13 off and the lowest price we could find. Free shipping applies, and you can walk it off. Buy Now at Candy In Bulk
- 5-lb. bulk value bag
- Approximately 75 pieces per pound
- Caramel center wrapped in dark chocolate
- Comes out to about $0.37 per oz.
- Subscribe & Save option available for additional discount
At Walmart, get this Ozark Trail Adult Rechargeable Light-Up Helmet for $4.43. It's a great deal for an adult light-up bike helmet. It includes a rechargeable LED rear light with 9 modes and a USB-C charging cord, along with 16 vents for airflow and extended rear coverage for added protection. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get this Chaps Men's Knit Blazer for $5.73. It's $24 less than our mention from last month and an extremely strong deal for a men's blazer. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get the Contigo AutoPop 24-oz. Leakproof Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle for $4.80. It's a great deal for a stainless steel water bottle of this size. Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart's Clearance sale spans a wide mix of categories, from solar outdoor lighting and smart watches to patio furniture and small appliances. Standouts include a set of solar-powered security lights down to $33 from $50.00, and a men's smart watch with fitness tracking marked down to $30 from $200. Larger items like patio furniture sets and a mini split air conditioner are also discounted, with some pieces dropping by over $300 off their regular prices. Get free shipping on most orders over $35, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at Walmart
- Deals across electronics, furniture, home goods, and apparel
- Solar-powered outdoor lights marked down to $32.99 from $50.00
- Smart watches with fitness tracking discounted to $29.99 from $199.99
- Patio furniture sets discounted from over $500 to under $300
- Compatible printer ink cartridges and USB flash drives included
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