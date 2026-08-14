This mattress vacuum combines 16 kPa suction with a 140°F hot air system, UV-C light, and a roller brush for cleaning mattresses, sofas, and carpets. It also includes a HEPA filter and dual dust cups to help separate and contain debris. Coupon code "5NSOJAZR" cuts $40 off. Deal ends August 31. Buy Now at Amazon
- 16 kPa suction for deep fabric cleaning
- 140°F hot air system to help dry fabrics
- 275nm UV-C light and high-speed roller brush
- Dual dust cups with HEPA filter
- 45,000Hz ultrasonic vibration technology
- 8.5" suction port with 16.4-foot power cord
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this 300T Thickened Automotive Glass Sunshade for $6.38. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this glass sunshade. It's made from 300T Oxford cloth rather than the older titanium silver coating design, and folds down with a memory steel ring for storage in the included bag. Buy Now at Amazon
This 6-pack of magnetic hooks is priced at $3.43. Each hook holds up to 20 lb. thanks to its neodymium magnet, making it useful for hanging items in kitchens, garages, offices, or on cruise ship cabin walls. Buy Now at Amazon
- Set of 6 magnetic hooks
- Each hook holds up to 20 lb.
- Neodymium magnet construction
- Black finish
- Suited for hanging items in kitchens, garages, offices, and on grills or cruise cabin walls