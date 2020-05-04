Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Crutchfield · 41 mins ago
Harman Kardon Enchant 800 8-Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar w/ Multibeam
$250 $700
free shipping

It's half the price you'd pay at most other major retailers. Buy Now at Crutchfield

Features
  • six 2" woofers
  • two 1" tweeters
  • frequency response 76Hz to 20,000Hz
  • built-in chromecast
  • Model: HKENCH800GRAAM
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 41 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Speakers Crutchfield Harman Kardon
Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register