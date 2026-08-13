Walmart offers the Hanes Men's Tank Undershirts 10-Pack for $12. You'd pay twice that elsewhere now. Opt for pickup to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).Buy Now at Walmart
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Published 42 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
At Amazon, clip the on-page coupon to get the Hanes Men's Comfortflex Boxers 6-Pack for $13. It's the best price we could find by $14. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Six-pack of men's boxers
- Fabric blend of 75% cotton and 25% polyester
- Moisture-wicking material
- Comfortflex waistband for stretch and comfort
- Medium-weight, medium-stretch fabric
- Regular fit
At Amazon, get the Hanes Men's Total Support Pouch Boxer Briefs 3-Pack for $11. It's the best price we could find by $14. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this Hanes Men's Tank Undershirt 6-Pack for $9.99, the best price we've seen. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon is offering 20% off when you spend $100 or more on select Calvin Klein items. The sale spans both men's and women's essentials, including Calvin Klein Men's Cotton Classics 5-Pack Boxer Briefs at $53.55 and the Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Lightly Lined Triangle Bralette at $14.00. Multipacks of undershirts, boxer briefs, and trunks are included alongside individual items like joggers and a reversible dress belt. Buy Now at Amazon
At Walmart, get this Ozark Trail Adult Rechargeable Light-Up Helmet for $4.43. It's a great deal for an adult light-up bike helmet. It includes a rechargeable LED rear light with 9 modes and a USB-C charging cord, along with 16 vents for airflow and extended rear coverage for added protection. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get this Chaps Men's Knit Blazer for $5.73. It's $24 less than our mention from last month and an extremely strong deal for a men's blazer. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get the Contigo AutoPop 24-oz. Leakproof Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle for $4.80. It's a great deal for a stainless steel water bottle of this size. Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart's Clearance sale spans a wide mix of categories, from solar outdoor lighting and smart watches to patio furniture and small appliances. Standouts include a set of solar-powered security lights down to $33 from $50.00, and a men's smart watch with fitness tracking marked down to $30 from $200. Larger items like patio furniture sets and a mini split air conditioner are also discounted, with some pieces dropping by over $300 off their regular prices. Get free shipping on most orders over $35, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at Walmart
- Deals across electronics, furniture, home goods, and apparel
- Solar-powered outdoor lights marked down to $32.99 from $50.00
- Smart watches with fitness tracking discounted to $29.99 from $199.99
- Patio furniture sets discounted from over $500 to under $300
- Compatible printer ink cartridges and USB flash drives included
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